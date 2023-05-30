Tarot Horoscope: Tuesday, May 31, 2023

Today's one card tarot reading brings a deeper understanding to today's horoscope for May 31, 2023. Here's what this means, by zodiac sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aries, The Empress card shines upon you, urging you to welcome your nurturing side. Become the soft place where loved ones find solace after weary battles.

Nurture your relationships, offering comfort and compassion. Your warm presence will bring joy and healing to those who seek refuge in your caring embrace.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Taurus, The Fool card beckons you to embark on a fresh journey. Leave behind familiarity and enjoy the unknown. Find the courage to start anew, stepping into uncharted realms.

Trust your instincts and allow the winds of change to guide you toward exciting adventures and untapped potential.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

The World card blesses you with its transformative energy. Conquer your fears and transcend limitations.

Celebrate growth and strive to become the best version of yourself. Expand your horizons, for within lies the power to create a world where your dreams unfold in vibrant reality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

Cancer, the Death card whispers to you of bittersweet endings. Trust the closure of a chapter, for within lies the seeds of rebirth.

Let go of what no longer serves you, and witness the beauty in the unknown. The future holds excitement and opportunities for growth that will bloom like a resplendent garden.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

The Hanged Man card speaks to you, urging reflection. Beware the consequences of running out of time, for holding yourself back in sacrifice for others may lead to stagnation.

Find a balance between selflessness and self-care, reclaiming your power and embracing the liberation that comes from honoring your own journey.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor card advises caution, for arguing hinders problem resolution. Encouragee diplomacy and assertive communication to foster peaceful interactions.

As you encounter new colleagues, listen attentively, validate their perspectives, and seek common ground. Cultivate a harmonious work environment through collaboration and understanding, paving the way for productive resolutions.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

The High Priestess card unveils the burden of perfection. Release the relentless pressure to be flawless and instead, embrace the beauty of confident imperfection.

Remember, perfectionism is a stifling force, hindering growth and self-acceptance. Embolden your unique journey and find liberation in the authenticity of your true self.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Strength

The Strength card heralds the wonder of trusting your instincts. Embrace the power within as you nurture and grow your character.

Through courage and resilience, you'll conquer challenges and unlock hidden potential. Witness the amazing transformation that occurs when you trust in yourself and fearlessly enjoy the path of personal growth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

The Sun card radiates its warm glow upon you, illuminating the joy of positive support. Bask in the uplifting energy bestowed by loved ones. Encourage their encouragement, for it fuels your spirit and fills your heart. Let their presence be a reminder of the beauty that unfolds when surrounded by genuine care and unwavering belief.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

The Lovers card reveals the power of choice within relationships. Adopt the freedom to change your mind and evolve. Allow your loved ones the space to live their authentic lives.

Embrace the harmony that arises when individual paths intertwine, fostering a bond rooted in mutual respect and unconditional love.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Persevere, Aquarius. Do not surrender to adversity; instead, harness your inner strength and resilience. Discipline becomes your ally during tough times.

Stay focused, determined, and committed to your goals. Victory awaits those who courageously navigate through challenges with unwavering determination.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Justice

Treat others with fairness and integrity. Remember, justice takes time, just as the legal system does.

Patience is key as the wheels of justice turn. Trust that in due course, righteousness will prevail. Stay steadfast and maintain faith in the pursuit of equitable outcomes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.