3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On May 30 When The Sun Trines The Moon

What constitutes for luck in love? Is it knowing we are in blissful partnerships? Is it being in love and having the one we love to feel the same way? Is luck in love about the right timing, or the right attitude...is it because we feel secure, or is it because we are free to love whomever we choose?

There is so much here when it comes to what makes a person feel lucky in love, but one thing is for sure...it's hard not to feel lucky during today's transit, which is the Sun trine Moon, and it's all about feeling lucky in love. If we can think it, we can have it, and that's how this magical transit works on May 30, for three zodiac signs.

The way that the Sun trine Moon works on us is in that it instills hope and positivity. We want to believe in love and just the thought of it makes us feel better about our lives, ourselves, and our futures.

We aren't going to spend this day doubting ourselves as we usually do. We have confidence during the Sun trine Moon, and when this kind of feeling overcomes us, we need to take advantage of it, as we aren't always this secure. Today is not only a good day to feel lucky in love...it's a good day to CAUSE that love to come into existence, and we do it by believing. Believing is seeing.

There are three zodiac signs that will take full advantage of the Sun trine Moon today. They clearly believe in love and promise. Nothing gets in the way of these minds when they get on a manifestation tear; Aries, Taurus and Cancer believe to their core in love, passion, romance, and longevity, and with the Sun trine Moon as their support system, there's a good chance they will not take a wrong turn.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on May 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today feels so good to you because you want it to. Let's face it, Aries, you've given yourself a hard enough time over the last few months and if you are to be honest with yourself, so much of that hard time happened because you let it. It's not like you wanted it, but you didn't say 'no' and because you are such a force Majeure, you've come to realize that it's time to change your thinking. During the Sun trine Moon, on May 30, you will regain your strength and spend very little time licking your wounds. You are now ready to get out there again and show the world what you are made of.

You are pure magic today, Aries, and you'll find that you will also be very, very attractive to the people whom you are attracted to, yourself. Today, during the transit of the Sun trine Moon, you will realize that you haven't lost a beat. Get back on track and do your thing as only you can do.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luck in love, to you, means that you ARE in a relationship and that you are both carrying your own weight, without a problem. The last thing you want is to hoist around a partner who can't hold up their end of the bargain, as you've had experience with this in the past. What you'll notice today, May 30, during the transit of the Sun trine Moon, is that whether or not your partner is holding their own, you will feel rather forgiving of them, as they are not you.

You get it; you see that you don't have to be in love with someone who has your work ethic (though you would prefer that...) and you also see that this person is worth spending time on, even if it's to get them to feel more inspired about things like WORK. Lucky in love, for you, is having a partner who gets this about you; and on this day, they will give you the sign that they are willing to do what you need for them to do.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

What makes you feel so lucky in love on this day, May 30, is that you feel as though your partner is finally listening to you. There's a definite 'share and share alike' feel that goes with this day, and because of the Sun trine Moon, what you share will not only be positive, but it will arouse feelings of hope in both of you.

This is not a lazy day for either of you, in fact, you'll both be very charged up for action; you want to have a future together and you are both wise enough to know it's not just 'going to happen' because the love is there.

On this day, during the Sun trine Moon, you will both realize that relationships take work and that means you have to figure out NOW if that work is worth the time needed to put into it. And the answer will be 'yes.' Yes, it is worth it. Yes, it's worth every second of the time and effort you will put in from here on in.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.