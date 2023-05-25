Love Horoscope For May 26, 2023 Bring Passion To Relationships

Today brings a lot of heat and passion into our love lives thanks to Mars in Leo and Venus in Cancer. Here's what is in store for all zodiac signs and their love horoscope on May 26, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, May 26, 2023:

Aries

Love requires you to work on your relationship without selfish intent. There are a lot of things you can do from the start, and if you missed the opportunity you can begin again today. Look for ways to build intimacy and closeness by talking to each other openly. Don't be afraid to let your feelings show.

Taurus

No one is perfect, Taurus, and you can find this to be an opportunity to let your own guard down to show personal imperfections. Today embrace little flaws as a chance to see how uniquely love can blossom.

Gemini

Today you can create lasting memories by starting something you've never done before in the past. Bring a camera to take lots of photos. Be open to trying new things together as a couple. Make a bucket list as a couple and see what items you can begin to scratch off this summer.

Cancer

Lasting love is what you want most from your life, so today strive to create a strong foundation with your partner. it's all about who you choose to build with. So, select your lover wisely.

Leo

Everyone needs friends, and your relationship can benefit from a couple's friendships too.

Find new ways to meet people who share similar interests. Go out to meet-ups or volunteer in activities you both enjoy. You'll find your people!

Virgo

You can rebuild trust, Virgo. Once it's been broken it won't be an easy journey to take, but it's possible with lots of time and love.

If you're striving to work hard to fix the breach of trust that's happened, believe in your love. You may need help from a professional, but it's not impossible when two people are willing to work together as a team.

Libra

Every couple experiences emotional stress in their lives, and you don't know the impact it has on you as a person until you've gone through it.

You might not respond in the way you hoped you would. Don't be too hard on yourself, Libra. Apologize and ask how to fix the problem.

Scorpio

Intimacy is such a beautiful thing to share with the right person. You do so well when you're able to know a person from the inside out.

Today you may try to get to know your significant other much better, and it can bring you closer in ways you had hoped and dreamed.

Sagittarius

Today approach your love life with compassion. You can have high standards for yourself and sometimes they aren't easy to reach.

Be compassionate and ask why someone may have fallen short of your expectations. People are human even if their love fails us sometimes.

Capricorn

You've got a lot going on today in the love department. Your mind may be churning up new ideas on how to spice up your love life again to make it more interesting.

Talk about it with your partner. This can be a great time to explore books on learning how to love better with your mate. You may enjoy doing the research together as a team.

Aquarius

Everyone is beautiful on the inside. Today explore your partner's sweet and sensitive personality and nature.

You can learn so much from them if you take the time to show your interest. You might be surprised that asking questions helps them open up in new ways to you.

Pisces

No one likes to argue, so you may find it useful to learn how to tackle a difficult conversation with tact and diplomacy.

Today work on things that people often complain about when a heated discussion starts: tone, what words are chosen words, and how long it takes to admit you're wrong.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.