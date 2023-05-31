The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On June 1, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on June 1, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone.

Touch base with your loved ones today. Especially those who live far away and are elderly. The first day of the month is always a great time to let them know you think about them often and are wishing them well. Some of you may even plan an impromptu trip back home or to a relative's place if they live close by. Don't forget to bring them some flowers or treats. That's always a nice touch.

The main astrological energy today is Uranus conjunct Mercury in Taurus. You may feel chattier than usual... but not just because the Sun is also in Gemini. Some of you will randomly get inspired today to start something new. Or you may discuss an idea with a bunch of friends that really gets everyone super excited. The bunch of you may not actually do much with this idea, but it will be fun to imagine what the future will be like nevertheless.

Also, it's always a great idea to start a new month by cleaning up around your house. It improves the feng shui and energy of the space. You don't have to go gloves-in-deep if you are busy, but a simple reorganization and clean-up will make you feel better instantly. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for June 1, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for June 1:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today will be an absolutely amazing day for you, Pisces. And that too in the longest time! Some of you have a long weekend ahead of you and are flying out later today. You are super excited about this. Others of you will have a great time even though life will be pretty routine. You will be chattier than usual today. And some of you will make a lot of people laugh with some well-placed jokes and easy banter.

Of course, since it's the beginning of the month, your paycheck will also be a source of happiness for a lot of you. Especially if you have saved up some things you want to buy with it. It can even be a movie that you were really looking forward to watching!

Just be aware that with Neptune opposite Ceres, some of you are prone to forgetting about your parents or asking if they are doing well just because you are so happy and preoccupied these days. Your mother may be hiding a secret because she doesn't want to make you anxious.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the message for you today is to be patient and observant. Don't take any action just yet. It's not the right time. You either need to gather more information and study the matter further, or you need to act at a more opportune/beneficial time. That is not today.

Nevertheless, you are on the best horoscopes list because Moon in Scorpio will make the day pretty good for you. You usually do well when the Moon is in watery signs. Just remember to send some gratitude out into the universe to keep the energy flowing in the right direction. Feeding pigeons or stray animals will add some good karma to your books too.

Venus in Cancer is opposite Pluto at this time. And Venus is also squaring with North Node and Chiron. So if you feel melancholic about your love life, remind yourself of all the people who love and care for you. Romantic love isn't the only kind. And sometimes platonic love “out-loves” romantic.

Some of you needed to hear that last message because you are still stuck in a bad relationship with someone you don't have any feelings for anymore. This is your sign to put yourself first and walk away from a relationship that only pretends to be “loving” but is not so in reality.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, if you get the sudden urge to start something new today, don't hold yourself back. With Moon in Scorpio, the energy is in your corner at this time. And some of you are on the verge of getting inspired like never before. Go with the flow, and the flow will surprise you with the most insane (but amazing) ideas ever!

If you are single, today is also a great day for manifestation rituals for you. So gather those ingredients and start manifesting! Just make sure that you make “requests” instead of “demands”. The universe responds to humility and gratitude.

Also, if you haven't planned anything for the weekend, now's the time to do it. The energy is great for a quick getaway to somewhere close by. But then again, depending on how much wealth you possess, close by can mean a city on a completely different continent. You do you!

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.