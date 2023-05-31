3 Zodiac Signs May Be Better Off Single Starting June 1 Thanks To Moon Square Mars

On this first day of June 2023, we will be greeted by a transit that will inspire both independent thought and an iron will. Whatever we want on this day will be the focus of all our attention, and while our thoughts might not always be about solid, tangible things, no matter what we have in mind, we will figure out a way to get it. And, during the transit of Moon square Mars, we can better believe that what we want isn't money, love or anything materialistic. What we want is freedom. The freedom to go at our own pace, and while Mars is a very feisty and pushy planet for the Moon to square with, what this causes in us is 'resolve.'

On June 1, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Mars, three zodiac signs will know what 'resolve' really means, and it is individual. One thing stands above all other thoughts: if we are affected by this transit, we want to be alone. We don't want to be influenced by the opinions of others, but more so ... we don't want a partner to get in the way of our achievements.

We want to be single during this time, and 'this time' may be for a long while. We aren't joking; we feel that we are better off being without a romantic partner at this point in our lives. We like being on our own; we feel the power this way, and that's a heady rush that, once tasted, is hard to let go of.

This isn't a flight of fancy, mind you. We who feel the need to be single, who know that being single is the preferred state, are not kidding around with this. This isn't because we are afraid to love or be loved. During Moon square Mars, we value freedom — which is genuine. Love, at this point, can only hold us back.

We are on a trajectory for personal happiness, and right now, while we may be feeling a bit selfish about it, we know that we are much better off being single. Which zodiac signs will live this dream out today, June 1, 2023?

Three zodiac signs are better off single on June 1, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You have caught on to the fact that when you're single, you get more done. You enjoy being in a love relationship, but you've come to realize that they are not necessary in your life, despite the expectations that the world puts on you. You've never listened to 'the world' because 'the world' is not you; if anything, you know who you are and what you want.

On June 1, you'll have the added influence of the transit Moon square Mars to boost your self-esteem. Things like being doubted won't get to you, as you really don't care what others think of you. You are completely independent of your mind, and because this transit adds to your mental strength, you'll feel pretty good about being who you are, on your own, as a single person making their way through the world. This is your choice, your design and you own it all the way.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While others may look down on you for being single, you silently laugh at them for being so closed-minded. You find it hilarious that people still have this needy desire to be in relationships, no matter if those relationships are good or bad. Well, a good relationship is wonderful, but you are content with having no relationship, and the transit of Moon square Mars enforces your thinking on June 1.

You want to be happy, not just 'in a relationship.' You've seen all your friends swear they are in love and that life is so much better when you have someone to share it with, but ... you're not buying. You don't care. If they have found happiness in romance, then YAY, that's their life. Now, if they could just leave you be and butt out. You know what's right for you, and being single fits that bill.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

If you weren't single, you'd be dreaming of the day when you could be, which is why you've heard that idea off in the past by being single today. It's June 1, and everyone around you is falling on their face to find love, seal the deal, lock in that love bond, and secure their romantic life forever and ever.

Oh, it sounds so tedious and forced to you. You feel much more like a blissful creature of the universe than you do some slave to love and commitment. During Moon square Mars, you have zero qualms about letting anyone and everyone know that while you are always up for a good time, you're not really 'partner material.' They may say you're weak or fearful of having your heart broken, but you know exactly why you are single and prefer it: it gives you the freedom you need to be yourself, and being yourself is EVERYTHING to you, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.