Horoscopes Improve For 3 Zodiac Signs During Moon In Libra On May 29

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 29, 2023, during the Moon in Libra But first, here's the message of the day for everyone. Monday gets a bad rep, but with Moon in Libra, today will be a completely different experience for most of you. Start your day by wearing something nice that naturally makes you feel powerful and beautiful. And if possible, say a few nice things to the people around you every once in a while. The more you lean into the energy of the Moon today, the better your day will be.

Some of you may feel conflicted about something though. It can be about your love life, career, or even a situation with a family member. Don't get swayed by the other side. Some of them are trying to use emotional tricks to get you to conform. You are sharper than you are giving yourself credit for.

Today is also a great day for starting new things. And it's not just because it's a Monday. So if you were planning to rejoin the gym or present an idea to your boss, now's the time to do it. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 29.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 29, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Today will be an incredibly productive day for you, Sagittarius. Especially if you are starting something new or going over the strategy for the coming weeks with your team. Some of you may even feel the urge to eat more vegetables than usual. Don't suppress that desire even if you are not a big fan of veggies. A nice plate of veggie lasagna or sauteed greens will change your mind. Sometimes all you need is a good chef.

Moon in Libra, Mars in Leo, and Sun in Gemini may make you chattier than usual today. But it's all in good spirits. Reds and yellows are lucky for you today. And if you randomly feel like going to the movies, whether by yourself or with your significant other or friends, go for it! So what if it's a Monday? What you do today will set you up for either a great week or a mediocre one. So be mindful as you go about your day. You've got this!

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Some of you, Scorpio, have been feeling down on luck lately. Or you feel like winter has come early for you metaphorically. You may even be struggling to get over a recent heartbreak or ending of some sort. Today will show you that all hope is not lost as long as you have faith in yourself. Reconnecting with your siblings will do you a lot of good as well.

Sun and Gemini and Moon in Libra are not your favorites. Whether you are conscious of it or not, you always feel like an outsider on these types of days. Or, you feel like there's a distinct difference between how you see the world and how the ones around you see it... even if they aren't ostracizing you or being mean. Just know that you are on the best horoscopes list for a reason. You just need a good pick-me-up to make the storm clouds fade away.

How about burning a pleasant scented candle right after you get out of bed in the morning? It can be something as simple as vanilla to get you feeling at ease. And don't hold back if you feel like picking up a treat for yourself at the bakery. Or, if you feel like wearing your crazy shoes even if it's only Monday. Small things can sometimes have a greater impact on our mood than elaborate rituals and undertakings.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today will be a really productive day for you, Virgo. You may find yourself laying the foundation for a new project. Some of you have some Sagittarius placements in your birth chart. If that's the case, read Sagittarius' message as well. You may not know this, but people in the right places are seeing what you are capable of and they are impressed. Your humble ways make them appreciate you even more because they usually deal with the opposite.

Neptune and Saturn in Pisces are giving you an “off day” today. So the day will be quieter than usual, and that's a good thing! Ceres in Virgo may even inspire you to do something different at lunch today or later during dinner. Let your inner child come out if you feel like eating something silly. You will feel a thousand times better afterward.

Just make sure you remain observant as you go through your day. Some of you are in the middle of a conflict right now, either at your workplace or in your family unit. You may not know this, but you have the power to end this conflict. Speaking your mind will definitely edge you in the right direction.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.