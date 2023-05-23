3 Zodiac Signs Get Betrayed During Moon Opposite Pluto On May 24, 2023

Three zodiac signs will be betrayed in love during the Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. One, we have a sneaking suspicion that someone we love and trust is up to no good, and Two, they are.

During the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, we will get the unfortunate news that what we thought might happen is, indeed, happening. All of it spells 'betrayal' with a capital B. It's everyone's worst dread and always makes us feel like fools, and once we come to realize that we really and truly have been betrayed, that knowledge doesn't just evaporate overnight. Betrayal takes a long process; nobody just snaps out of it upon hearing what happened.

It's pretty hard to get away with living this life without being betrayed at some point or another. Bring this topic up anytime you're with people, and you will hear everyone chime in with their own hard luck story.

Betrayal can come in many forms, but it's mostly about being lied to or misled. We live on the idea that we are being told the truth, and we shape our lives around that truth ... and then, something happens, as it will during the transit of the Moon opposite Pluto, and before we can gasp in horror, the reality reveals itself. We were lied to. We were betrayed, and the real horror is that just because you were betrayed once a long time ago, there's always another opportunity, and today, we'll find that one.

It's also hard not to beat yourself up over this kind of thing. When we are betrayed, we feel like idiots. "How did I ever fall for that?" These questions will be tossed around once again on May 24, 2023. We wish you well for the three signs of the zodiac who will find out a dastardly truth today. Brace yourself for betrayal; it wasn't your fault. It just ... happens.

Three zodiac signs will be betrayed in love during the Moon in Leo on Wednesday, May 24, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You've seen enough betrayal to last you a lifetime, and that is exactly why the betrayal you're about to experience seems like a bad joke as you utter the words, "Not again." There is no joke here, however, and on May 24, you will experience the full brunt of the Moon opposite Pluto as it reveals a truth you suspected might be.

Yes, this does have something to do with your romantic partner as it seems they may have been hiding something from you ... something vital to your trust in them. They may even blame you as if you were the reason they were 'forced to betray you,' but even they will realize how shoddy they are for trying to deflect in that way. You didn't realize how weak your partner really is, and they will show you the extent of that weakness today, during the Moon opposite Pluto.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The betrayal you are about to experience is so blatant and ridiculous that you will completely beat yourself up for not seeing this coming. You and your partner will discuss something 'ahead of time' that has to do with either a dinner meeting with family or something where your partner has to deliver a message that you've both agreed upon. They must stick to the rules; if they do, all will go well.

Then, on May 24, the big moment arrives, and what does your partner do? They embarrass and betray you right in front of everyone. They are responding to the call of the Moon opposite Pluto, and it really turns them into a monster. Your romantic partner is about to throw you under the bus, so to speak, even though you both agreed on how things should go down ahead of time — pure backstabbing badness.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

For some reason, you just know something will happen today, and on May 24, your intuition pays off. That nagging feeling you've been aware of for a few weeks now? It seems that you're on to something, and it has to do with your romantic partner. In a deeply rooted, committed relationship, betrayal cannot happen. There's way too much to lose if you betray the other.

During the Moon opposite Pluto, that betrayal manifests, and it is unfortunate because the damage it's about to do could cost the entire relationship. You aren't about to accept the new terms as none of this is what you wanted. Alas, this bad news is heading your way, and the sad part is that you knew it was coming ... you felt it in your bones. Stay strong, Pisces. This, too, shall pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.