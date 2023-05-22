These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Probably Have Rough Horoscopes On May 23

We will once again get taught that when we make mistakes, some of them last a lifetime if we're not conscious of what we're doing when we make them. Today is all about making mistakes and insisting that we are right. We don't take responsibility for the damage we cause today, and because of foolish pride, we continue with our insistence.

As a result, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 23, during the rough transit of Mars square Jupiter.

We dig our graves today because we just won't let go. We are the proverbial 'dog with a bone.' Once we sink our teeth in, there's no turning back; we are not letting go of this mistake, nah.

During Mars square Jupiter, we fight for all the wrong things. We get it into our heads that what we need is more important than anything else, and because we're dealing with Mars energy magnified by Jupiter's influence in a SQUARE formation, what we have is a grand drama. For the three zodiac signs, that drama will be a major production number that will be remembered for a long time.

That's the kicker with today's zodiac signs ... we don't just make mistakes; we make huge errors that will affect other people, not just ourselves, and because we branch out into the lives of others, we may be seriously resented for our actions.

Is it time to take a step back? Well, hell yeah, but will we? That would be a rousing NO, because when Mars square Jupiter is in town, we don't know the meaning of 'no.' We only know that we have an agenda that will be fulfilled. Take no prisoners, tell no lies, whatever ... harsh times are going down today, and these three zodiac signs are at the helm. Beam us out of here, Captain!

Three zodiac signs will likely have rough horoscopes on May 23, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You probably saw this headline and thought, "Yup, that's me. I can feel it in my bones." You are right, Leo. Today will be one of those days where you let it rip. You feel on edge and want release when you get that way. Unfortunately, during Mars square Jupiter, you will find that the only place you can let it all out is doing something you want to succeed, where you have no expertise.

Today, during Mars square Jupiter, you will jump into something that will show the world that you are not only inept at this particular thing but also so headstrong about being the best at it that you'll come off as a total novice. You insist you are the best, and it's becoming a joke. You don't see it this way; however, on May 23, you will continue to make a fool out of yourself. We are so sorry you have to down this way.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Let's face it; you are already unhappy with many things in your life, but now and then, you decide that to be happy, you will do something that you don't fit in with. On this day, May 23, you'll try to prove to yourself that you not only fit in but that you're the leader of the pack, and what will happen is that your drive will conflict with the energy being given off by Mars square Jupiter, which will result in you looking like a fool. This will worsen matters for you because nobody wants to look like a fool.

During Mars square Jupiter, it's very easy to take things the wrong way, but so much worse to misbehave. You'll take it ten steps further when you see how wrong you are. You aren't stopping until you feel extremely terrible, as if this is your goal for the day. Mars square Jupiter is happy to support that idea.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've got a bit of a pride problem, and while this isn't new news to you (or anyone who knows you), today's transit, Mars square Jupiter, really ups the ante on that idea. Your pride will not only stand in the way of something you want to do today; it's going to show others that you are not ready to do whatever you want to do.

There's more than pride at stake. You can't realize today, May 23, that you are wrong about something. You're not suddenly going to be proven right. You are wrong, and the more you insist on being right, the more your friends will begin never taking you seriously again. You need to step off that pride pedestal, Aquarius. It's bad enough that Mars square Jupiter exacerbates pride in its worst way, but you are, without a doubt making life worse for yourself by clutching so tightly to it!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.