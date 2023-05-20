A Romantic Relationship Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 21 When Moon Squares Neptune

A romantic relationship ends for three zodiac signs on May 21, 2023, when they decide to breakup during the Moon square Neptune transit. We may get a chance to actualize that ideology during Moon square Neptune on May 21, 2023, as many of us will realize that the relationships we've been cultivating are on their way out. Nothing lasts forever, and this is true; nothing. Not even the greatest love on earth, because one way or another, something is going to end it.

The one thing we have going for us today is that we are responsible for ending our relationship. There are no victims today; this was just ... part of the plan. It's not a failure, nor is it a time for surprise. It just ... happens. Breakups happen; sometimes, we must get out of the way and let them fulfill their course.

When we have a transit like Moon square Neptune, we are there with our thoughts, and those thoughts are running wild. We tend to get paranoid during Neptune transits, and on May 21, 2023, our fear or paranoia may lead us to some clear-headed decision-making, and one of those decisions may have to do with whether or not we end the relationship we are presently in.

Questions will arise, and we will consider letting the relationship burn out until it's hopeless, or we might take the initiative and end it once and for all. During Moon square Neptune, the chances of ending it today are high; this relationship is already falling apart. Many will not want to wait for the ending. We'll just push it along as we already know where it's heading.

Certain signs of the zodiac are better at handling this kind of thing than others. While it brings nobody any great joy, it will be the beginning of closure, as it's just too hard to maintain a loveless romance where the two parties seem to be increasingly growing on each other's nerves. Today is the day we let it take its proper course. Today is the day we know that our love relationship has fallen apart. Today is the day we begin new lives ... without the person we once loved.

Romantic relationships end for three zodiac signs on May 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You knew this day would come, and voila! It's here, and even though you aren't feeling great about it, you are one with the inevitable. If you think about it, you've been waiting for this day to come, and now that it's here, you can't help but feel an odd sense of relief. During the transit of Moon square Neptune on May 21, 2023, you will realize — and not without sadness — that your relationship has been falling apart for a while now.

It's just that neither party wanted to own that fact, so you've both let it slip into the nothingness state it currently resides in. You are both at your rope's end, and Moon square Neptune is not helping you much with that. And so, you brace yourself for what's to come ... and it does come. The relationship's collapse is destined to occur today, so it shall.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You have been putting this one off for what feels like forever because it's hard to admit defeat, but defeat is exactly what's happening here in your love life. Moon square Neptune won't let you escape certain thoughts, and the more you dwell on those dark areas of your life, the more you know that you have to pick yourself up and get out of this thing before you are enveloped by darkness.

You and your romantic partner are hardly romantic, and you've even noticed that you are now actively hostile to each other; this is a lose-lose situation, and you both know it. Rather than become two monsters lost, and in some kind of eternal battle, you will both recognize that May 21, 2023, is your last day to end it or make it work. Are you willing to try yet again?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Noticing that your relationship is falling apart is an understatement. It's a way of life now, and that's the depressing part. On May 21, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Neptune, you will very much want to step out of the depression that threatens to suck you down and accept that this relationship is not only on the way out; it's done and cooked, well past the expiration date.

You know in your heart that this is no longer a romance or a relationship, and you also know that if you continue like this, you'll end up resenting each other and hating your life. Because time keeps on moving along and your relationship is keeping you stuck in depression, and neither of you wants to live in this state any longer. It's time to accept the inevitable, Capricorn. Don't fear the future or the unknown; as it stands, what's known is tormenting you, so go out there and take a chance. Make the end happen. It's time.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.