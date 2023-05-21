There's wonderful romantic energy in the air during today's love horoscope for Monday, May 22, 2023. The Moon spends the day in the loving zodiac sign of Cancer, and the Sun is in friendly Gemini. It's a great day to explore love from the heart and also use your mind to decide what you like and what you don't.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, May 22, 2023:

Aries

Aries, you possess an enchanting romantic spirit, and today, it unveils itself in a breathtaking display of sentimentality. Prepare to be swept away by the exquisite expressions of your heartfelt emotions, as they dance upon the canvas of love, leaving an indelible mark upon your soul.

Taurus

You can be a big old softy, Taurus, and today, your greatest pleasure lies in witnessing the happiness of others while actively contributing to their joy. Embrace your nurturing nature as you wholeheartedly immerse yourself in the delightful journey of spreading happiness and being an integral part of the process.

Gemini

Gemini, you shine as a radiant light amidst a world filled with darkness. Everything you do serves to illuminate the path for others, allowing them to witness the brighter side of life. Your presence brings hope, optimism, and a renewed perspective, offering solace and inspiration to those who need it most.

Cancer

Enjoy the things you have earned, life can get too busy and you miss out on what you already have. Slow down to really appreciate your blessings. By doing so, you'll discover a profound appreciation for all that you have earned.

Leo

Bid farewell to toxic individuals without hesitation. These individuals do not warrant your valuable time and energy. Remember, it's perfectly acceptable to distance yourself from those who bring negativity into your life. Create space for healthier relationships and cultivate a more nurturing environment that truly deserves your presence.

Virgo

True friends are not content to see you stagnant in life. They understand the importance of nudging you towards the path of growth, even when it's not what you want. Embrace their gentle yet firm encouragement, for it is through their support that you'll discover newfound opportunities and surpass your own limitations.

Libra

Occasionally, it can be beneficial to engage in a humblebrag. By sharing your triumphs with your colleagues, you ensure that your accomplishments are acknowledged and appreciated. Remember, if you keep your victories hidden, they might pass by unnoticed. Embrace the opportunity to shine a light on your successes and inspire others along the way.

Scorpio

Scorpio, never underestimate the significance of continuous learning and personal growth. Take the initiative to invest in yourself and avoid allowing your mind to stagnate. Embrace the journey of acquiring new knowledge, honing your skills, and expanding your horizons. By doing so, you unlock endless possibilities and enrich your life in profound and meaningful ways.

Sagittarius

Get ready to pack your bags, even if your destination is yet unknown. With summer just around the corner, seize the opportunity to embrace the excitement and anticipation of upcoming adventures. Don't let any enjoyable moments slip away. A spontaneous invitation will come your way soon. Go out and make a few memories.

Capricorn

Embrace the power of intimacy and allow yourself to lower your defenses with the people you hold dear. Today, release any fear and simply be your authentic self. Opening up emotionally can be a healing experience, offering you a chance to find solace and forge deeper connections. Dare to be vulnerable and discover the transformative magic that comes from being emotionally raw.

Aquarius

Seize control and choose decisively today. You have the power to determine your level of investment in others. Approach business and alliance friendships with care, selecting individuals wisely. Surrounding yourself with the right people brings harmony and enhances your well-being. Embrace their positive influence on your journey.

Pisces

Pause and call for a timeout, prioritizing self-care in your life. Engage in activities that promote relaxation and rejuvenation. Take a moment to plan your upcoming weekend, intentionally dedicating it to unwinding and embracing the art of doing nothing. Allow yourself the space to recharge and replenish your energy, nurturing your well-being in the process.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.