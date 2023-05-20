We are ready to try something new now that the Sun is in Gemini. The Sun in Gemini activates the mind and ignites interesting conversations. Here is each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope for Sunday, May 21, 2023, with an explanation of how the stars are forever in our favor today with the Sun now in Gemini.





Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

The dreams of childhood are gone, but that doesn't mean you have to give up your dreams. You can pursue them with an open mind and heart. You can do what you want with this life — so go for it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

One brilliant idea can change everything for you. You have to plan ahead because life gives you a chance to dream, but it's up to you to make your wishes happen. Be willing to take a risk, even if it feels scary at times.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are worrying less about a situation and focusing more on yourself. This is your chance to grow into the person you want to be, and the first step is to place your attention where it needs to be.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

You are over it. You have an opportunity but you are starting to realize it's not what you want. You don't have to choose a path that won't make you happy. Instead, follow your heart even if it doesn't make sense now- It will later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You're no longer carrying a touch of love for a person who doesn't feel the same. Today your heart is ready to heal. You see that the relationship's loss is a good thing because you can recapture your inner voice and courage. Someone new is going to love you better.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles, reversed

The one thing you thought you could depend on is no longer available. What now? You find a new way to make things work, and guess what? It's stronger and more reliable than anything you've ever tried in the past.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

People love to stir the pot and solve problems, but you have figured out their game. You're unplugging the buttons and keeping them from making your life miserable. You will be happy no matter what is happening in the world that tries to steal your joy.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

The idea you thought you'd like to implement may not be what you really believe in. So today, go back to the drawing board. Give yourself a day to develop a new idea; you'll see the world differently in the morning.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Friends are busy today, so it's up to you to find something to do on your own. This can be an imaginative time of drawing and doing something artful and fun. So use this time to be creative!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

People from the past only remember you and how you used to be. They may even try to put you in a box because of their memories of how things were and what they liked. Don't let this hold you back from growing. Your life is precisely as it needs to be until you decide to change it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Luck is not always easy to find or to make. You must believe in yourself even if the journey feels long and uncertain. Every moment is a chance to learn and grow. Your resilience grows stronger by the moment, and you become who you need to be when life takes you to the next level.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People lie. It's up to you to decide if you'll choose the more difficult route and confront them with their dishonesty. No one likes being lied to, but you don't have to passively ignore a problem you see in front of your eyes. Be the one who chooses truth, even when others won't.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.