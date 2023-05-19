Friday Tarot Card Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 20, 2023

There's a special warning for three zodiac signs today.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on May 19, 2023
Photo: Trendify and luxstorm from pixabay both via Canva/carmela de Guzman from sparklestroke and Sketchify Japan both Canva Pro
Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Saturday, May 20, 2023, for Sun, Moon and Rising signs. Check out how the stars are forever in our favor today as we explore today's tarot card reading.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Sun
You shine like a star, Aries. Today gives you a golden opportunity to demonstrate your brilliant personality and strengths. Take advantage of the day and do something brave.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed
Enjoy a quiet day at home, Taurus. Today it can be tempting to go out and have a lavishly expensive time with friends. While you may deserve it, frugality is the way to go today. Invite people over for a potluck and movie instead.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles, reversed
Today you might experience a delay in payment that you're expecting to receive by wire or mail. Check the status to find out if you need to do anything to move things along. Remember, active communication is the key to your success, even in finances.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Two of Sword, reversed
You have finally pulled the trigger on an important decision, Cancer. The confusion has lifted, and now you're ready to take the first action step. There's no reason to wait any longer. This is your time to act.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
You've been going back and forth with a friend on what to do next in your relationship — become lovers or stay 'just friends.' Today, you may decide it's best to keep the friendship as it is to avoid losing what you value in this person.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed
There's always a better way to do things; today, you may buck the system to try something new. You typically like to maintain the status quo — if it's not broken, then don't fix it — but a tweak here and there will benefit you in a bigger and better way.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed
People like to say things, and gossip can run rampant in the workplace. But, when push comes to shove, truth is always its own advocate. Sit pretty, Libra. Whatever is being said to you behind your back will be discovered as a lie, disproving the threats to your reputation and showing the naysayers know nothing about you or your life.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed
People betray you, and it's not something you'd ever want to experience again. Your heart got broken, and it took time for you to heal. You went through the worst of it, and now it's time to pick yourself back up and start over again. You've got this, Scorpio!
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed
You can't make a person be who you want them to be. You can't throw money at a problem, either. Today is about 'acceptance' and embracing the truth of things. You don't want to waste time investing in a situation that's not good for you — so don't. Instead, find something worthy of your time and energy.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: King of Pentacles
Your strength is a trait that you can capitalize on. You can make a business for yourself or find a way to earn more money at a better job. Today look for your opportunities because there are many out there for you to choose from.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Page of Swords
Someone has wanted to pick an argument with you for some time, and today they may start mincing words to push your buttons. You have to ignore their antics and be smarter. You can rise above the noise and keep your inner peace intact! You are the boss of you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed
Today sadness comes to knock on your door, but you do not have to open it. You have to look at the brighter side of life and see the beautiful things available. The world is yours, Pisces. Believe in yourself.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.