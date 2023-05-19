These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have The Most Challenging Horoscopes On May 20 When Mars Opposes Pluto

On May 20, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes due to Mars opposite Pluto. We're looking at how many of our hard-earned results could be in danger on this day, and what that really means is that if we believe in something, we may see that belief challenged to the point where we, ourselves, may have to give up and walk away.

There are forces at work here today that will only be content when we fail, and we may have to fail just to get the day over and done with. During Mars opposite Pluto, we are battling an enemy that wants us to fail more than it wants anything else, and our desire to win or rise will be crushed beneath its power.

This will probably have something to do with our work environment, career choices, and situations. It's a very 'business only' kind of transit, and what could possibly happen on this day is that someone comes in and disrupts everything we stand for.

We work hard, and we are praised for our great work and contribution ... but these 'other forces' are at play, and they may come in the form of ... another company, or a take-over ... or some kind of new rule that must be enforced and adhered to ... or else. The 'or else' part will sting today, as many of us do not appreciate being threatened at work, especially by a newcomer who suddenly takes over.

It's an ego war, for sure. That happens sometimes; a new presence arrives at the job, and because they want to impress, they rearrange everything so that those who are used to the 'old way' are now in chaos. Chaos is big with Mars opposite Pluto, and these three zodiac signs can expect chaos to ring throughout their day.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 20, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

While you can roll back and forth with change, you resent when someone else calls the shots and does it casually and spontaneously. What's worse is that this person is in a position of authority, and if you want to keep your job, you have to do what they say. Now that's what really gets to you, and you don't like it one little bit.

On May 20, you'll be dealing with severe bulldozing energy coming off Mars's transit opposite Pluto, which will mess your mind up, Gemini. You feel that you are an excellent worker and that you've brought so much to the job, and you also believe you should be left alone and not tampered with. This new person feels very differently and thinks of you as their toy. That's not going to work out very well, is it?

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Work has always been the bane of your existence, and it started so long ago when you took the job you're presently in. You already feel completely overworked and underpaid, but you're still used to it. You're not proud of it, but it's work, and you need the gig.

Then, Mars opposite Pluto comes to town in the form of some new boss, or worse — the relative of your present boss. Now that they are working there too, you will be told to listen to this relative and do what they ask you to do. Immediately you'll see that this person is clueless, yet they are the person you are subordinate to. That isn't fair, is it? On May 20, you will have a tough time adjusting to the nonsense that is your new position at your old job.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You've been getting away with setting your own rules for a long time, and being that no one has ever questioned your abilities or intentions, it's always felt like the best place to work for you. Then, on May 20, for the first time since you started working at this one particular place, you'll have to do something that is so NOT RIGHT for your talents, and this will come from the 'higher ups' who clearly have never met you and are uninformed about what you can do.

During the transit of Mars opposite Pluto, you'll see someone new at your job who wishes to throw their weight around to impress the lot of you. You won't be alone in your resentment of their presence, Pisces. This is typical Mars opposite Pluto behavior; unfortunately, it's taking place on your turf.

