May 20, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Incredibly Powerful' For 3 Zodiac Signs, Thanks To Juno In Gemini

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 20, 2023. But first, here's the message of the day for everyone. Some of you have been wondering if you even have a soulmate at all. You may not relate to or connect with the people around you as much, and you haven't been lucky in love yet. Your soulmate lives far away, maybe in a different city or a completely different country. You don't have to uproot yourself if you don't want to. Some of you are not meant to focus so much on romantic love in this lifetime, and others are. You'll know if that feels right to you.

Moon conjunct Juno in Gemini makes the day perfect for contemplating the relationships that matter in your life — both the platonic and romantic ones. If you lack such committed relationships — you don't have loyal friends or a toxic family — then now's the time to manifest your soul tribe into your life. The Moon is currently in its waxing cycle. So manifestation rituals and wishes are more powerful at this time.

Also, those of you who are getting married soon or thinking of it may be stressing about your living situation after you tie the knot. Maybe you will be moving to live with your spouse, or they will live with you. Whatever the situation, if either of you cannot welcome the other into the new living conditions or make the transition smoother for the moving one, the prognosis of your relationship will be poor. Be mindful of that and communicate more effectively. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 20, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 20, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you have a lot on your plate at this time. Your career is hectic, and so is your personal life in some ways. Today you will feel distracted or pulled in multiple directions because of this, but don't be disheartened. You are on the best horoscopes list because you will intuitively know which tasks to take care of first and which to do later.

Some of you may have a micromanaging boss or a parent/authority figure who believes they know what's best and how you should go about your day. They are wrong. This person doesn't have many friends, and the people they consider friends are like enemies who will cut them loose when they become inconvenient or unnecessary. The sorry state of this individual's personal life bleeds into their professional life in completely unprofessional ways. Don't allow this person to poison your life or bully you. Saturn in Pisces is teaching you to stand up for yourself at this time and be the authority of your own life.

Also, set aside some time for personal reflections at the end of today. To truly tap into the lessons of Saturn, you cannot be superficial about your beliefs and stances in life. Pisces may flow like water and take on any shape, but Saturn asks you to choose the shape you wear as you dictate.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today will be an intellectual day for you. The outlook is good for the day if you are currently involved in a court battle or legal matter. It may not impact the final decision of the justice system — you will have to act more strategically for that — but it will make the processes easier today.

Those who are software developers and coders will also find the day pretty smooth and easy for you. Lines of code will spring out of your mind easily, and some of you may even devise some ingenious solutions.

The essence of the day is to choose your loyalties and stick to them. So if you haven't thought about what and who you are loyal to, now's the time to do it. Are you happy in your life? Which people, organizations, communities, etc., feel like home to you and why? How can you add value to the spaces you are loyal to? You can journal these answers as an exercise for the day.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you will have a great day at work today (for those working or filling in for someone). For some, it will be because there won't be much to do. You may even have an impromptu pizza party with the team or decide to head out early for happy hours at the local brewery with your colleagues or social network. Others may plan a brunch or visit the family or in-laws' place.

Some of you will find the day incredibly creative. You may even be inspired to start a new project after watching something on TV or visiting an art exhibit. Pallas sextile Moon and Juno also make the day great for resolving conflicts with your loved ones or romantic partner/spouse.

Both of you will be more willing to sit and discuss your differences or points of pain calmly. Just be careful of letting stress and anxiety get the best of you at the end of the day. You may start mourning the end of the weekend, even though you still have Sunday left. If you visit a bar, ensure no one slips something nasty into your drink. It's better to be safe than think you will "look uncool" and fall prey.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.