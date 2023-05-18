May 19, 2023 Are 'Extra Frustrating' For 3 Zodiac Signs, When Mercury Sextiles Saturn

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on May 19, 2023, due to Mercury sextile Saturn. If you've ever wanted to break free, to just ... take that chance and express yourself, forfeiting any fear of consequence, today will be the day you feel this way.

However, just because you finally get up the nerve to run wild and free does not mean you'll be able to, nor will you feel freedom, expression or release. May 19, joins three signs of the zodiac and the inspiration to go wild together while the opportunity to actually do it shuts down right before our eyes. In other words, we are all dressed up with no place to go today, mainly because one of our biggest cosmic influences is the transit of Mercury sextile Saturn.

Mercury, the planet of communication, stimulates our need to express ourselves. Saturn brings in the discipline, the law and the rules ... between the two of the planets when in sextile formation, creating tension ... there's too much of a need to 'say what we want to say,' and it comes up against the idea that we just can't do it that way. An inner conflict happens today, and it feels like being stuck between a rock and a hard place. We want to break free, and yet, we stop ourselves because we fear if we really, really 'go for it,' we'll end up in worse shape than we are now.

What makes our day feel so NOPE is all about frustration and that ragged feeling of blowing our chance to do something we had our heart set on. We ran everything through a filter of confusion on May 19. Mercury sextile Saturn is the ultimate tease, and for these three signs of the zodiac, the teaser shows us everything we cannot have and will not even try for, simply because inhibition overrules creative expression.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 19, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Days like today really get on your nerves because you are not the sort of person who ever wants to be told to shut up and keep it to yourself, especially when you ask yourself to do that. You will be in a situation today where you get this brilliant idea that will be helpful and well-liked. However, during Mercury sextile Saturn, your desire to save the world and bring all good things to the people of the planet Earth will be shut down.

You'll realize that if you dare to express yourself, there will likely be dire consequences. On the one hand, it's good that you will cop that discretion and obey the law that you know must be adhered to, and on the other hand, you will feel repressed and frustrated throughout May 19, 2023, because you don't like to be stopped in mid-flight.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have wanted so much more for yourself in your life, and on this day, May 19, 2023, you will have finally come to the place where you feel free enough to express exactly what's on your mind and what you need. As it goes with life and its little tricks, you'll take a step back and prevent yourself from voicing what you so long to say.

That is because during Mercury sextile Saturn, you'll not only feel deeply in doubt, but you'll feel like there's something you're forgetting, and should you remember it after the fact, it will be too late. You'll somehow be made into a fool. So close, yet so far ... that's your feeling for the day. You want to break free and tell it like it is, but the feeling that you'll be seen as a naive fool will stop you before you even start to go.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Everything that makes up the 'meaning' behind a transit like Mercury sextile Saturn is everything you can't stand, and on May 19, during this transit, you'll find even more reasons to want it out of your life. You do not like being held back, and what's worse is when you know in your heart that if you make a move and say what you want, you'll be reprimanded for it.

This kind of thing usually doesn't bother you; you are a rebel and think independently without needing approval. However, on May 19, 2023, you'll sniff out an obstacle that prevents you from really telling it like it is. You'll also need to spare someone of your wrath ... which will bother you because the entire purpose of what you want to say revolves around showing this person that you are not the pushover they think you are. Total frustration! Argh!!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.