Exactly What Each Zodiac Sign Should Manifest On May 17 When The Moon Enters Taurus

To attract what you desire, you must let go of the intention for it. There is a surrender required in manifestation. Often, to manifest something means you don’t feel you have it in this moment.

Whether peace, money or even love. A feeling of lack can often block you from manifesting your deepest desire, so there is a process of once setting it — to release it into the universe.

Believe every step you take, whether it’s filled with bliss or wracked by challenges, is all part of a higher path of manifesting your desire. By setting your intention and then releasing it into the universe, you no longer are operating from the frequency of lack, but instead one of believe it is already yours.

What each zodiac sign needs to manifest May 17, 2023, during the Moon in Taurus:

Aries

Manifest: Money

Take a dollar bill and write the word abundance on it, place it in your wallet or purse as you repeat the affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I attract wealth.

Taurus

Manifest: New opportunity

Using the bubble manifestation technique, blow bubbles (as you might have as a child) while repeating the affirmation. As you watch the bubbles float away, envision each one as an intention for a new opportunity.

Affirmation For Today: I embrace every chance for growth.

Gemini

Manifest: Healing

Using a white gauze wrap, wrap yourself around your heart chakra area. Light a white candle and adorn the altar with basil. As you sit with your hands on your heart, repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I am not my wounds.

Cancer

Manifest: Vindication

Write down on a piece of paper your truth. Take this and plant it in the garden, as you repeat the affirmation. Sprinkle the area with cinnamon once you’re finished.

Affirmation For Today: I only ever must be myself.

Leo

Manifest: Long-term career success

Using a gold candle, etch the word career on it. Anoint with rosemary and then place it around the base of it. Sitting and meditating on the candle while you visualize your career success, repeat the affirmation ten times.

Affirmation For Today: I am committed to continue doing my best.

Virgo

Manifest: New life chapter

Take three seeds, and put into them the intention of mind, body, and soul. Honor these seeds as you do yourself in your life right now, as you plant them in the warm soil, repeat the daily affirmation.

Affirmation For Today: I open myself to a new chapter within my life.

Libra

Manifest: Romantic transformation

Using a red candle, wind string around it. Envision this string being everything you have ever been through romantically. Then begin to cut it off and place it in a safe dish, using the flame from the red candle to burn this string as you repeat the daily affirmation eight. times.

Affirmation For Today: I allow myself to make peace with the past.

Scorpio

Manifest: Peaceful Love

Write down your intentions for a healthy and peaceful love on a piece of paper. Place it in the bottom of a pot and then plant a basil plant on top. Hold your hands over the plant and repeat the affirmation for the day seven times.

Affirmation For Today: I am attracting a healthy, peaceful, stable relationship.

Sagittarius

Manifest: Healthy regimen

Send your intentions for time, space, healing, and health into all you eat and drink today while repeating the affirmation for the day.

Affirmation For Today: When I care for myself, I can care for all of those in my life.

Capricorn

Manifest: A life of pleasure

Write the word pleasure or joy on a small piece of paper, place it with rose quartz on the bottom of a pillow or by your bedside, and repeat the affirmation as you fall asleep.

Affirmation For Today: I am not the job I do, but the life I enjoy.

Aquarius

Manifest: Deeper commitment

Using an acorn, write on it the words, deeper commitment. Plant it outside as you think of yourself blessing this intention while repeating the affirmation for the day four times.

Affirmation For Today: I release fears and open myself up to a deeper commitment.

Pisces

Manifest: Recognition

Perform a mirror gaze meditation while looking at yourself and repeating the daily affirmation. Envision everything you want and intuitively know what lies ahead of you, smile, and receive this recognition.

Affirmation For Today: I will embrace my path of purpose.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.