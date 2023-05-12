Saturday's Tarot Horoscope For May 13, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for May 13, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology. Today's Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces while the Sun is in Taurus.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

You don't have to keep doing what no longer feels right to you. It's not easy to reverse a decision that you felt confident about in the past. You do have to admit a change of mind and feel differently than you did initially.

It's going to require some adjustments on your part, but once time has passed, no one will likely think of this anymore, and you're free.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

The haze has lifted after a period of confusion, Taurus. When you're dreaming about the future, you often project your vision into your day.

Now you can put your mind to doing what you believe in, you'll see your dreams come true.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands, reversed

You respect more than ever now. You have let your guard down and your boundary fall for a bit, but now your confidence has returned. You're feeling much stronger than you once did.

You were afraid to say what you think and feel. This time around, you're in a much better position and have made much progress.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You make your own luck, Cancer. You don't have to wait for someone to give you an opportunity. You create them for yourself.

Today you carve your own fate by taking the appropriate action steps. Don't rush into things, instead be calculated and intentional — it will work out well.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Money is the name of the game, and you're hungry for your piece of the pie. Today, you're working harder than everyone else. As a result, you're at the front of the race — leaving the competition in your dust. This is what you've been waiting for because you do love to win. It's a great day because you feel like you're at the top!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Hang in there, Virgo. Today you may be tossing your hands up in the air asking, "Why do you even bother?" Work-related problems can have you struggle to see how valued you are. Today might not be the best day you've had in the workplace, but there's a lesson to be learned and it's a stepping stone in a new direction.

Tough times happen, and it's a good reminder to live your life outside of the office and not to wrap your identity around where you earn your paycheck.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

You've been thinking a lot lately and it's out of worry. Try not to allow fear to distract you from doing something productive. Even if you can only do one single thing to move your life toward the direction you desire, choose to follow through. Step by step you'll be closer to your goals.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups, reversed

You're done with allowing someone to hijack your emotions with guilt. You see through the shenanigans and you are over it.

Today you take responsibility for your life and you don't fall back on the belief that people will change if you nag them. They change when they are ready.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

You've got the drive and determination to succeed. Because you're so hungry for what you want from life you'll stop at nothing to get it. Today, you're a force to be reckoned with, in all the best ways.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

You're tired so it can feel as though your emotions aren't as accessible to you as before. You might not think you're burning the candle at both ends. You might be though!

Take time to rest and unwind. See how you feel. Sometimes you don't realize how hard you've been working until you slow down. It's the weekend, so try to take it slow and enjoy a restful moment.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Ouch. This was a huge betrayal and you may feel completely blindsided. It can feel like you'll never recover from the pain you've felt, but time really does heal all wounds. You will get through this, and be much better off because of your maturity and emotional growth.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

So things happened, and now you have to wait. You did not plan things out and as a result; life did not happen the way you hoped it would. You feel sad and disappointed, but this moment will not define you. You are going to be yourself and this will not change who you are at your core. It will only strengthen your resolve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.