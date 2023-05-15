5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of May 15 - 21, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs are luckiest this week of May 15 - 21, 2023. Are you one of them? Before we find out, here's the message of the week for everyone. You don't realize this, but slowly and surely, you are inching toward a better future.

Some of you will even meet your soul tribe eventually on this path. Others of you will finally create a home for your creative projects and talents. Have faith in yourself and your abilities. Pessimism can defeat you.

Some of you will benefit from reading this week's love horoscope for your zodiac sign. Especially if you feel conflicted about a choice or between two people. Also, don't ignore the sparkling hits of inspiration when they come to you.

Procrastination will only make the inspiration fade away forever. Find a balance between rest and work, and you will be able to act when needed. Now let's focus on the five luckiest Chinese zodiac signs in the week of May 15 - 21, 2023.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest this week of May 15 - 21, 2023:

1. Ox

(1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021)

Serendipitous luck!

Ox, your luck this week is serendipitous. That means the more you put yourself out of your comfort zone or do things spontaneously, the more lucky you will get. Those of you on vacation right now and enjoying time with your family or lover, don't be surprised if you randomly get invited to a beach party or hear of a restaurant that's the town's best-kept secret.

Your career will also benefit from your lucky streak this week, especially if you and your team are working hard to close a project right now or finish something before a deadline. An office party may also bring luck if you lean into your spontaneous side. That means having some fun and making people laugh if you can, and don't shy away from the karaoke. The best ones invite people to goof off anyway.

2. Dog

(1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018)

Internal luck

This week will be a contemplative one for you, Dog. Those who love journaling their thoughts, practicing self-care and working on themselves will find themselves slowly inching toward your butterfly stage. You will still be a caterpillar this week, but the progress is in the right direction.

If you are stuck in a long, drawn-out court battle, luck is on your side this week, and your lawyers will make good progress. You won't be able to bring everything to a conclusion this week. It's not the time to be positive.

It's the time to take advantage of your luck and make the most of it to tip things in your favor. Fate can be fickle sometimes, and you don't want to be regretful for not acting now. A simple candle ritual will do you a lot of good this week.

3. Pig

(1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019)

Luck in money

The messages this week are a mixed bag for you, Pig. For the most part, you will be fortunate in the financial arena, especially if you are a business owner or entrepreneur. Those in the stock market will do well and push past their peers. Just be careful of biting into poisonous apples that look delicious on the outside. That means being more prudent before taking loans.

Be careful of salespeople convincing you to put your life's savings into a "scheme" of some kind.

This may even be a family member who thinks they are good with money when they just lucked out when they did. Some of you will experience good luck while visiting an aunt or elder family member this week, especially if you are an entrepreneur who wants to raise funds for your startup.

4. Rooster

(1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017)

Financial luck

Rooster, your luck in money and finances will be good this week, but that's because of your hard work over the last months or weeks. So enjoy the harvest! Especially if you have a family. Share the good fortune with them through family picnics and other get-togethers.

It's a good time to strengthen your bonds. Just be careful of who you invite into your friend's circle. Some of you have frenemies circling you like vultures, waiting for you to fall and fail.

Others of you may invite toxic people into your circle because they appear friendly on the surface. They are more interested in taking advantage of your kind nature and generosity, especially if you habitually foot the food bill after socializing at a restaurant.

5. Rabbit

(1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023)

Lucky whispers

For those of you who welcome a child home this week, luck will bless you tenfold. Just be prepared to lose sleep for the next few weeks and feel extremely haggard and out of your depth. Taking care of a newborn is tough, but you can make it through if you ask your parents or best friends for help.

Don't feel pressured into splurging on a party if you know money is tight right now. Only fair-weather friends take offense. They won't be footing the bill and buying essentials if you fall short at the end of the month.

Some of you Rabbits will be surprised this week by a chance meeting or "whisper in your ear" that alerts you to a potentially good venture or event. It can be as simple as finding out about a conference in your city that will help you promote your business or the possibility of budget cuts in the company, so you can make plans before you get handed the bad end of the stick.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.