The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On May 10, 2023

Venus is in the sweet sign of Cancer on Wednesday, helping all zodiac signs to be sensitive and empathetic in love and relationships. Here's how this energy affects your love horoscope on May 10, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 10, 2023:

Aries

It's so easy to become comfortable in a relationship, so today, you need to make a little more effort to spice things up.

Luck in love doesn't just happen, so be a bit strategic about handling your love life today. Go the extra mile and be the one to initiate kind words and affection where you can.

Taurus

You are overthinking love and when this happens you may pull back a bit out of self-protection.

It's good to practice honesty when you feel hurt by your partner. Instead of keeping your feelings to yourself, express them.

Gemini

The negative feelings you've experienced finally take a hike. Today you see a light at the end of the dark tunnel.

Where you felt pinned against a wall in love, you finally realize what you can do to make the situation better — if not for others, for yourself.

Cancer

Your love life is experiencing a rebirth. You see things in a whole new light.

You can connect with your deepest emotions and find positivity in every situation. It's a great day for romance and for your relationship overall.

Leo

You realize you don't always have to be the strong one in love. You see that it's OK to be the softer one who needs love and affection.

You enjoy letting your significant other be there for you, and it helps them to feel a sense of love and compassion that was lacking in the past.

Virgo

Bad days help you to see how much you and your partner are there for each other.

Today may not be one of those amazingly smooth days, but when you can work together as a team, you feel a close connection that solidifies your bond. Today is one of those amazing days.

Libra

You are done fighting over the little things. Some battles aren't worth warring, and you are ready to put down the ego and your need to be right.

What matters is finding ways to connect and to grow closer to each other instead of looking for reasons to pick a part a problem that threatens the harmony of your relationship.

Scorpio

There's a problem you want and desperately need to talk about, but finding the right words is not easy. Today you may have to just dive in and start sharing your thoughts.

You might struggle to say what's in your heart, but this can be the starting point toward healing.

Sagittarius

You have finally given up trying to figure out a person you love. You have done your part to communicate, make changes, and try to be there for them.

Now, you can throw both hands up in the air and say you're done, and truly mean it. You'll let them learn their lessons the way that they want, and not try to save them from a poor decision.

Capricorn

You've been carrying the greater share of your relationship, and it's been quite difficult for you.

You are not complaining, but you do feel the heaviness in your heart. Today you might realize you don't want to keep doing it all, and you'd like for your partner to chip in and help you.

Aquarius

The confusion is gone. You know what you want and why. It took a little bit of wrestling with the what-ifs, but now that you have figured out what your heart needs and wants. You feel much better about taking the next step in your relationship.

Pisces

It's not easy to break up with someone you know doesn't want to end things with you. At first, you might fear their reaction, but you have to be honest with yourself.

At the end of the day, what matters is how you feel when you look in the mirror. Your truth, Pisces, really will set you free.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.