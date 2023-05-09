The Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, May 10 For All Zodiac Signs

Today's tarot horoscope is here with an insightful single card reading for your zodiac sign on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. All the cards are in an upright position revealing we are action-oriented and ready to make important decisions.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're concerned about something today, and when you can't solve a problem quickly, it remains at the top of your mind inhibiting your thoughts all day.

Some problems must be set down for a moment to allow time to work on them. You can only do so much, Aries. Today let the universe pitch in and do its magic. Everyone involved will get a better result than you could ever accomplish on your own.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

There's no denying that you're talented and skilled, Taurus. Today you may be asked to use some of those amazing traits for pay. You may be asked to teach others how to do what you do so well so that they can earn a living.

This is a big step for you, as you give your knowledge to others. Don't be afraid to share, as teaching can help you to know your work even before than before.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

You are strongest when you allow yourself to show others your vulnerability.

There's something gentle and kind about your feminine energy, and expressing your softness endears others you're in a relationship with. Don't be afraid to let this sweet side of you show.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

There's only one way to have the life you've always wanted: to work hard for it. You have big dreams, Cancer, so don't play life small or stay safe along the sidelines. Set a goal that scares you, and do one thing each day to make your dream.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

There are problems you can foresee and trouble you never saw coming. You might be perplexed when life suddenly turns in the wrong direction. Moments like this are meant to capture your attention and catch you off-guard — not to cause you distress but to wake you up.

Today you get a shot of espresso from life, and it helps you to see things for what they are — and change what you dislike to improve your day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

No one likes to say goodbye. Leaving something you once loved (or hated) is never easy because it's a part of your history. Today you get to redefine your future. You make a choice about what you want to do next. Today may feel sad, but it's actually a very good day for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Libra, you're in the mood for good vibes only. You're aiming for positive energy and won't settle for anything less than what you truly desire. Today, you're determined to make the most of your time and achieve your goals, regardless of what the rest of the week holds. You feel confident and ready to take on the day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Today you want to immerse yourself in music that takes you far away from the world's noise. You don't mind putting in your AirPods or hiding beneath a hoodie to avoid any socialization. Today your inner emo is speaking, and you want to step away from anything that causes emotional stress. Today, you want to focus on your inner world instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

People don't always show their true colors; you can tell when they hide facts from you. You don't feel the need to call anyone out today. Instead, you will focus on your own life and what you need to do to improve it. If someone wants to be fake, then so be it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Branch out, Capricorn. It's time to spread your wings and see how far your life can go. You won't ever truly know how much you can become successful when you play small.

Don't wait for someone to permit you to pursue your goals or live the life you were destined for. Today is your day.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

You're feeling many things right now, and these emotions require you to feel them. Why sweep your experiences under the carpet or pretend that you aren't experiencing them?

You're a complex human being with a big heart. Today it's OK to cry; when you do, healing laughter will follow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

A cheater is someone unhappy with themselves. You might blame yourself for what happened, but their decision to stray has nothing to do with how amazing you are.

People make decisions, and even though things hurt right now, you'll see that this moment doesn't define you. Rather, it defines them.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.