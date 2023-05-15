Horoscopes Are 'A Little Tough' For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of May 15 - 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting May 15 - 21, 2023, due Mars, Neptune, the Moon and Mercury. Tempers flare, and misunderstandings take over during the week of May 15 - 21, 2023, and this is mainly due to Mercury going direct, which sounds like a good thing but doesn't really gel that well until we get used to it ... and the entire idea of Moon trine Mars being so ever-present and overly present.

With these two transits at large, we are practically running into the trouble that we create on our own, and being that misery always loves company, this week will bring us plenty of both. Let's also remember that we've got Moon conjunct Neptune and Moon square Mars in store, just in case we thought we'd get away with ... whatever. The key here is ... we're not getting away with anything this week. We will end up in heaping trouble because we won't stop ourselves.

What's fortunate is that this doesn't really apply to all signs of the zodiac, just ... the Unlucky Three. Cue: Western Sci-fi movie music. What will make this a rough and tumble week for these three zodiac signs lies in the fact that when these aforementioned transits dance together, they dance a little too hard, and before we know it, the rug is on fire, and the dance hall is burning to the ground.

What we say this week has power, so we must watch our words. We can glibly toss insults just because we think we're clever. Worse, we have almost zero sense of self-preservation, so we hurl insults in the first place — no sense of compensation. No guilt, no conscience whatsoever.

Because we have a few crippling Mars aspects, we know we are about to create unnecessary havoc. We get it into our minds that we need to say what's on our minds because 'Hey, it's a free country,' and before we know it, we're relying upon every cliche there is to justify our sad behavior. We are not nice this week, and it shows ... big time. Who's going to get to know this firsthand?

Three zodiac signs with rough weekly horoscopes starting May 15 - 21, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

On your mark, get set ... go! What this implies is that you will be bracing yourself all week long for the chance to let it rip, and that means that whatever words you've been holding back, when it comes to love or family affairs, you are going to spew all over during the week of May 15.

You are just uncontrollable, and should anyone dare to stop you or suggest that perhaps you are taking it 'too far,' you will slam them down just as easily. You will not be told what to do this week, and so much of this reaction comes from finding out some bad news, possibly at work. Things aren't working for you this week. To deflect from the pain of it all, you will cause more pain for others. You are a destruction machine, and you won't be happy until everyone around you just ... gives up.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You rarely let your temper show, and you dislike when you resort to being an instigator, but this week leaves you no choice. Not only will you be prodding those around you into an all-out fight with you, but you won't be satisfied even when they engage, which they will do because nobody wants to be threatened by a loudmouth like you. It hurts you to be that loudmouth, as you pride yourself on being the cool cucumber that never takes things too harshly.

Then, this week, May 15, it just doesn't feel all that cool in your hothouse. You will pick fights with strangers, too, because you won't be able to get the relief of winning at home. You risk ruining something you worked very hard to get, Libra, so please, mind yourself during this week. You don't have to go 'that' far.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You really don't feel as though you need an excuse to become a total meanie, and while it's not what you love doing, if you need to be mean, you'll go for it with all the gusto you can muster. It's a gusto-mustering week for you, Scorpio, and so much of what you're going to put out is negative energy, and guess what?

Nobody appreciates it. No one wants to be yelled at by you simply because you believe you're the one who needs to teach everyone a lesson and put them all in their places. You come off as a bully and a fool, but because you are so fierce with your tongue and your cold words, no one will want to cross you during this time. You'll naturally assume they are all cowering in fear of you, but in reality, they just think you're an idiot with misplaced energy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.