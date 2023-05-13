3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On May 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have a rough day on May 14, 2023, and horoscopes say it's because of the Moon trine Mars. Moon trine Mars stirs the pot of our lives and small disagreements can turn into a family war. A lover's quarrel can escalate so rapidly that it feels like a brush fire we can't put out.

We need to watch our tempers today and mind that not everything we hear, see or say is as serious as we make it out to be. We will take things too seriously and could feel like fools stopped in mid-track. Pride gets the best of us today, simply because we take the power of the Moon trine Mars too far.

If we find that our feathers are being ruffled on Sunday, we need to understand that having one's feathers ruffled is no big deal, and who cares if such a thing happens? Are we such delicate flowers that we can't be disagreed with without having to call in the Light Brigade over it? We need to control ourselves today because, during Moon trine Mars, the damage we cause could be excessive and completely unnecessary in the long run.

So, if you are one of the three zodiac signs that tend to overdo it when it comes to having your ego scratched, then get over it ... and I mean it. Get over it. Is destroying something you've worked so hard to create worth it so that you can say you were right?

Do you realize that if you back off and stop gnawing your way through someone's leg like a rabid pit bull, your actions will be appreciated and forgotten by sundown? We think our opinion is a lot more than it was on May 14, 2023. Which zodiac signs won't be able to control their tempers?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscope on May 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's often hard for you to admit defeat, and the thing is, what you're about to experience on this day could hardly be called defeat as it's really only a small thing that upsets you on this day, May 14. But that's how it goes with you, Aries; the tiniest of things can upset you to such a degree that you stop using your head, and you only rely upon your ego, and once you let THAT out of the bag, it's a destruction course that takes no prisoners.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll be riled up by someone in your life whom you believe doesn't know what they are doing, and because you feel it's your right to tell them how to live their life, you will take it upon yourself to become overbearing and controlling. You won't be backing down either and will upset this person to the umpth degree. Seeing them upset will make you feel even worse in this vicious circle of a day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You see no good reason as to why you should hold back on this day, May 14, as your romantic partner is clearly challenging you, and you absolutely will not back down, no matter what. The air is filled with hostility during Moon trine Mars, and while you may have been all lovey-dovey just yesterday, you feel as though this person is really trying your patience today.

They will bring something up, something they want to discuss, as they now think that because of your lovey-dovey attitude of yesterday, everything is 'safe' and secure enough for them to express themselves. Oh, how wrong they are, as you are simply not in the mood to hear them out, and if that makes you a selfish person, then so be it. It's their interpretation of you, not your own. You will be called names by your partner today, and in your defense, you will hurl them right back. What a day.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Frustration gets the better of you today. You've put up with enough disappointment for the month already and are not in the mood to coddle someone else's need for love or attention. Yes, you know this makes you 'the bad guy,' but you really don't care, and that is because on May 14, during the transit of Moon trine Mars, you feel selfish and hostile. 'Damn the torpedoes,' if no one around you feels up to indulging your rotten mood.

You just don't care, mainly because you think life has dumped something too heavy on your head. You don't feel you can handle another disappointment, let alone someone in your life being needy and vulnerable. You aren't the person to turn to for love and affection, not today. You are one with Moon trine Mars, and it shows!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.