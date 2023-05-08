The Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On May 9, 2023

Big things happening this Tuesday for all zodiac signs.
May 08, 2023
Tuesday proves to be a busy day for all zodiac signs. Starting May 9, 2023, we need to make choices impacting love, relationships and careers.
Find out what's in store for your zodiac signs according to the tarot horoscope for May 9, 2023.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, May 09, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Lovers
Decisions, decisions. Your heart is divided, Aries. Something has captured your attention outside of your relationship. You feel pulled to do something new and exciting, and some may wonder if you can stay where you are now and still go for what you want.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Star
Something magical is ready to pour out of you from a soul level. This could be knowledge and wisdom you've held to your own self for too long, but now you're ready to share with others.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Devil
You are blinded by temptation, and it's caused you to miss the signs warning you to stop. Try not to be misled by your cravings; be stronger than the temporary fantasies that take you in the wrong direction.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
Bad things happen to good people. When facing a rough moment, don't blame yourself or think you have lost all hope. Problems come and leave quickly. Be strong and wait for the storm to pass.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Strength
Often, our greatest limit is ourselves, and to do something mighty, we must push past resistance and doubt. So challenge yourself; you'll find you are much stronger than you make yourself out to be.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Moon
People change, making it hard to know who they are. Someone may be trying to please you and hide their true colors. Take it slow in this relationship so you can have the time you need to gain a clearer vision.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
Tradition, religion, and the law may all seem to have answers to life's toughest questions. But it's also good to think more modernly. A solution may require a different approach. Don't be rigid in your thinking, as it could hold you back.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
You were born to be a leader, Scorpio, and you may think you must be tough to get others to respect you. Try to embrace your feminine energy. In your gentleness and self-control, power is found. Kindness gets better results than exerting strength.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Sun
There's always a bright side. It's so easy to get stuck on what's wrong that you miss out on what's right. You don't have to be toxic positive, but a little mindset shift towards optimism may impact you today.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Temperance
You have a choice to make, so try making a snap decision. When you think about something too much, all the details get confusing and overwhelming. Trust your first instinct to be right.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Judgement
Aim to have a clear mind. There's a time and place to be quiet and clear away the noise of life so you can think clearly. Your best thinking is done when you are well-rested and emotionally strong. Don't let distractions undermine your productivity today.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Magician
Always work on yourself. Don't let yourself become too comfortable with your skills. To be number one, you must constantly strive to be ahead of the curve. Take classes and study hard to remain competitive.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.