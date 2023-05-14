May 15, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Incredibly Good' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 15, 2023, but before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. If you have set a goal for yourself, analyze where you are going every now and then.

External influences and people can sometimes demand a change of plans, and the one who can adapt usually wins in the end. To be good at this, you don't have to be a mutable zodiac sign (Virgo, Pisces, Sagittarius, Gemini).

Beware of emotional vampires trying to dump their emotional distress on you. All emotional vampires don't know they are one but need help. Don't play therapist if you are not one. Most people can give first aid, but when in an emergency, you need a doctor. This is also a message for those who need a mentor or therapist to discuss things.

Also, a New Moon is coming up in the next few days. If you want to manifest something in your life, now's the time to start your preparations. The end of the Moon cycle is great for releasing pent-up energy and letting go of what you no longer need. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 15, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 15, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Don't be surprised if your sexual energy is off-the-charts today, Aries. The transiting Moon is in Aries, forming many good connections with relationship planets. With Moon square Venus, some of you may feel shy or restricted about expressing your true feelings to someone. Just make sure you do not confuse lust with love.

Pluto and Mars do not favor a lasting romantic connection at this time. But then again, if you just want to have fun, today's absolutely perfect for you. Head to the nightclub and dance it out. Who knows? You may catch the eyes of someone who wants to have fun too.

Keep in mind, though, that Chiron is in Aries right now. So some self-esteem issues and feelings of inadequacy are normal. It's part of being human. If someone tries to ridicule you or poke at your weakness, remind yourself that they are only doing it because they are too cowardly to point the finger at themselves. Be your own cheerleader.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Today is a great day for manifestation rituals for Cancer. Venus is the planet of love but also bestows luck and good fortune. Venus in Cancer is perfectly positioned right now to spruce up your life in the best way possible ... if you know how to utilize this energy.

Focus your manifestations and rituals on Cancer-type things — love, family, building relationships — and you'll be good to go. You can even do a journaling exercise with tarot cards to understand yourself better or get a tarot reading from a professional to unearth your hidden talents.

Just be careful of jealousy, whether in yourself or others. Some of you are prone to it right now with Moon square Venus. You may create a conflict in your friend group or with a colleague, and this energy could easily be directed your way by someone else. Take the high ground if you can.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

The interesting thing, Capricorn, is that most people won't think you are doing well right now. Especially with the concentration of planets at the other end of the sky, so to speak. However, you are perfectly positioned to benefit from the lack of conflicts coming your way and the easy-going energy other zodiac signs are directing toward you. Especially Earth signs with whom you always form a trine.

Maintain your steady pace, and you will be in the clear longer. That is until the transiting Moon moves to Cancer or Capricorn, and the axis bends again. Now is also the perfect time to start a daily gratitude exercise. It can be as simple as writing three things you are grateful for in a designated journal or inculcating the habit of saying thank you more often. You can choose what you are comfortable with or even do a full-fledged gratitude ritual with incense and other ingredients. What goes around, comes around.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.