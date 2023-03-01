7 Body Language Clues That Reveal A Guy's True Feelings For You

Whether you're fluent in it or not, body language is one of the ways that we communicate. If you can figure out what a guy is telling you by the movements of his face, hands, torso or even legs, you can get a better idea if you should pursue anything with him or move on. By studying someone's body language, you can become a kind of human lie detector.

To help you accomplish this, we've put together a list of 7 body language clues men give that are crucial to knowing whether or not he's into you.

The first thing you need to do is to establish a baseline for the guy you're interested in.

A baseline is the normal behavior for the person whose body language you wish to read. Everyone has their own quirks, habits and idiosyncrasies and you need to know, like if he regularly fidgets with silverware or if that's something he does when he's nervous. Any one behavior by itself isn't necessarily showing you a mood change.

While body language changes can appear as single occurrences, such as avoiding eye contact, they often are a group of different movements that happen together, one right after the other or in clusters.

Sometimes the movements all go together and you can clearly tell that the person's uncomfortable and other times, they can contradict each other, such as a person who rubs their nose (deceit) and then gives you a real smile complete with crinkly eyes. Body language isn't always clear and can deliver some very mixed messages—you just have to sort it out the best way you can.

Also remember to consider the context of the behavior. If someone is on a first date, they may do indicators of irritations such as shaking their legs, but in reality they're just nervous.

Be observant, and also listen — a man who's interested in you has a tendency to drop his voice an octave.

The clues are there in his body language, it's up to you to interpret them.

7 male body language clues that reveal a guy's true feelings:

1. His smile reaches his eyes.

A real smile reaches to the eyes and makes little crow's feet. A fake smile stops at the lips.

2. Which way do his feet point?

If he's interested in you, he may subtly point at you with his feet, knee, arm or head. His body is saying, "I want to go in the direction of this person," if he's pointing to you.

If he's pointing away, his body may be shouting, "I need to get out of here, now!"

3. He tries to get closer.

If he moves out of social space and into your personal space, he's physically putting the moves on you.

His body is letting you know that he wants to share an intimate space with you.

4. His legs don't lie.

We know how to hide our emotions in our face, but we haven't mastered lying with our legs. If his legs are open, he's confident and staking his territory.

If his legs are crossed, it depends; if the top one is pointed towards you, he wants to get closer to you, if it's crossed the other way, his subconscious is making a play for space.

5. He angles his chest towards you.

When someone angles their chest towards you, they're telling you that their defenses are down.

They aren't shielding their torso or their heart away and are showing their most vulnerable self to you.

6. The secret is in his eyes.

Everybody knows that liars prefer to avoid eye contact, so they force themselves to look you right in the eye when they're lying.

If you want to see if your potential new boyfriend is lying, his stare might not give you the information you're seeking — but his blinks might.

Faster than average (6 to 10 blinks per minute) could indicate that when he says he's going to call you, there's a good chance he's lying.

7. He mirrors your actions.

If your potential new boyfriend is doing exactly what you're doing, he's mirroring your behavior, and that's a sure sign that he's into to you — way into you. His body is saying, "I'm like you and I like you."

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She has had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day.