Love Horoscopes Are Especially Lucky For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 14

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on May 14, 2023, thanks to Mercury retrograde ending. While some people don't believe in the power of the retrograde, there are many, many zodiac signs who don't need to 'believe' in it; we experience it as a force of nature.

Being that this is a quantum universe when Mercury goes direct, we feel that just as supremely. Today's direct motion of Mercury will translate as a breath of fresh air, especially where our love lives are concerned.

Mercury direct sounds like a package delivery system, doesn't it? The funny part is that, in its way, it is just that, and the package is 'clarity of mind.'

In love, this is a big day for three zodiac signs to decide on something related to their relationship. On Sunday, May 14, it's time to take things to a new level. We feel safe now; we've gotten a lot out of our system and are ready to get closer to the person we love and cherish.

We no longer feel the pressure or the confusion of Mercury retrograde. Instead, we have a boost of confidence, allowing us to proceed with the stuff that scared us away only last month. We don't feel the same inhibitions as before. There is no more impulse to hesitate, and for Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius, that new-found chutzpah will work wonders for our love lives.

Three zodiac signs with lucky love horoscopes on May 14, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It just feels right, and you will do something exciting for the person you love. As of recently, you have been feeling a little lazy, and maybe you've let that lax attitude turn into apathy.

You know inside that you want to spice things up with your mate, but you haven't had the energy to do so until today. Starting May 14, when Mercury is direct, you will be charged up with the energy and drive to make something great of it.

It's like you've got your mojo back and want to share the good news with your romantic partner, who happens to feel the same. They, too, live under the same universal sky as you and Mercury directly hit them at the same time. This is an excellent day for the both of you to reunite in energy and vision.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You've been mulling something over in your head for the last month, and you got so used to mulling that you forgot that you needed to start doing something about it. This refers to your love life and something you've wanted to discuss with your mate.

You got lazy, and you pushed your thoughts to the back of your mind, and in its stead, you became a little apathetic and anesthetized by boredom ... and then Mercury direct happened on May 14, and now you're suddenly back in the game, and wanting to play.

Whoa ... what happened? Energy is what happened, Virgo, and when it hits you, you'll want to make up for lost time. It's as if the bag was taken off your head, and now you can see that life still exists and that you're actually living it ... with your partner. Hoohah, it's time to join the living, and in this case, two is better than one. Have fun!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Having Mercury direct now directing your thoughts to success rather than confusion and disarray is just what you need, and on May 14, you'll be able to parlay this transit effect into love and romance.

This is just what your life requires, and suddenly you feel more alive as if you've just woken from a strange dream where you sat around watching The Office day and night without reprieve.

Welcome back to your life, Scorpio. It seems your romantic partner was put on hold as well. While you both may feel you've just been rejuvenated after a long cryogenic sleep, the truth is the previous Mercury retrograde just bogged you down. Now that it's over, you feel almost miraculously alive again today. Feels good to be here, and you'll want to celebrate this feeling with your partner. Enjoy.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.