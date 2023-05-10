Horoscopes Are 'Stress-Free' For 3 Zodiac Signs On May 11, 2023

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 11, 2023. But before we get to them, here's the message of the day for everyone. Kindness can break open unfeeling hearts and push them toward a more compassionate future, but don't martyr yourself in the process. You also need to be kind toward yourself and know when to stop trying to fix the unfixable and move on.

Also, no one likes to talk about this, but the partner you choose for yourself can directly or indirectly ruin your life if you follow the addictive pull of lust or infatuation. Sometimes they are a bad luck charm with negative Jupiter or Saturn influences. Other times, you may be with an enemy masquerading as a lover. They hate it when others get ahead of them, including you. So they will drag you down every time you try to win. Now let's focus on the three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 11, 2023.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 11, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Sometimes the best thing to happen is a day without stress and total boredom. That's what the day will be like for you, Scorpio. It's all because of the planets and asteroids concentrated in the opposite hemisphere of the zodiac wheel in Taurus, Gemini, Aries and the adjacent. Luckily, you are not involved in their tense battles today. Not in the slightest. So make the most of the day and just relax.

Also, today's a great day for thinking (or rethinking) about your strategies in love. If you are single, list the qualities you seek in a partner. Saturn in Pisces and Venus in Cancer makes the day great for love rituals focused on finding your forever person. If you are in a relationship, remind yourself that love doesn't always have to be expressed through grand gestures. Sometimes taking over your partner's chores when they look unwell lets them know you are paying attention, even if they don't like asking for help.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Moon in Aquarius will make the day smooth and easy for Sagittarius; however, try to avoid other people's problems. You may feel like you have to, for the sake of justice or goodwill (or feel guilty if you don't). The energies today will make your supportive gesture come across as an interference. So let them figure out their life on their own. Respect their boundaries at this time.

Some of you are becoming aware of the undercurrents influencing the people in your social circle now. They may not want others to know this, but it's obvious to you who's deluding themselves about the person they are infatuated with and who's refusing to acknowledge that they need to change their ways. Again, today is not the day to make your concerns or observations known. File it away for a later day.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

The oddest thing will happen today for some of you, Virgo. You may feel stuck in your Persephone and Hades story with a loved one returning to you after a long time. For some, this is a child custody issue. For others, a friend may have chosen to get involved with a cult without realizing it, breaking off contact with you for a while, especially if you were trying to open their eyes. They see the truth now, even if they don't see the full picture yet. They are on the verge of making the right choice and escaping the snare of what they once believed was their greatest joy.

Those who feel like people don't take you seriously will get the last laugh. Don't worry. You are truly the underdog. Work with what you have now; soon, you will change their perception and prejudice. They won't be able to look away.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.