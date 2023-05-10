3 Zodiac Signs Regret Telling A Friend A Secret On May 11, 2023

On May 11, 2023, during Moon square Mercury news travels a little too fast, and if we tell a secret to the wrong friend we will regret it. In other words, we'd be better off thinking things through and keeping certain things to ourselves, because whoever hears it may repeat it before it's well constructed. Rather than acting impulsively and blabbing out our most precious, well-kept secrets, let's hold back and not say anything at all.

Even though sharing secrets makes us feel closer to someone, the feelings of dread and regret will be almost instantaneous. The hard part about today is that it will be too late; three zodiac signs will feel that impulse, and they will share something that would definitely be better kept private. Oh well.

So, if you are tempted to tell a close friend 'what you did that day,' you may want to think twice, as Moon square Mercury jeopardizes exposing your secret to others and creating instant regret for sharing. You are responsible for this, and if you are an Aries, Gemini or Sagittarius will be tempted to 'share all' on this day, May 11, then know this in advance: it's a bad idea. Don't do it. Keep your business to yourself.

Today we overshare, and we let things out that shouldn't be let out, as in communications. Our transit is Moon square Mercury, and that comes with its ups and downs, and when it comes to impulsively feeling a person out to see if they are someone we can trust with our secret, we should err on the side of discretion today, May 11. Hold on to your secrets for now, especially if you are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today.

Three zodiac signs regret telling a secret on May 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whoops, you did it again. You shared something with a friend, and now you're living in total paranoia, wondering why you let out such private information. On May 11, during the transit of Moon square Mercury, you will instantly regret letting certain information out, and you'll convince yourself you did it to be friendly, to show a friend how you 'trust them with your life.'

Well, you better trust them with your life, Aries, because what you just shared or will share is definitely blackmail material, so you had better believe this person will not divulge your secret. Now they really have something over you, and you can't get it out of your head. You may be taking this too far, and in truth, they probably are as trustworthy as you give them credit for ... or are they? Time will tell. YIKES.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

During Moon square Mercury, that little secret pops out of your mouth, and within milliseconds, you regret being born. It's not that you don't trust the person you just shared your big secret with; it's that you will never know if what you just said will come back to haunt you. On May 11, you'll be in one of those magnanimous 'friendly' moods, where you'll 'read the room' and it will feel safe and snuggly, as if the best thing to do at this point would be to share secrets, together, to add to that snuggly feeling.

While they may share one of their biggies with you, too, the one you'll share may show you in a bad light. You aren't proud of what you did, but telling someone about it sort of releases the pressure until you realize you just painted a picture of yourself as a total jerk. OK, now they know. Will they hold it against you?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

On May 11, you will spend a good portion of the day finessing a secret that you told someone into a thing that never really happened. You instantly regret sharing a secret with a friend, but you cannot own this secret as reality, so you backpedal and make it as if you were 'only joking.' Unfortunately, during Moon square Mercury, the more you backpedal, the more you look like Lady Macbeth: guilty and calling attention to yourself for it.

You accidentally let go of the truth simply because you wanted to show that you are free and easy with the mistakes you've made, but ... was the right thing to do? Is being completely truthful always the most intelligent way to go about things? On this day, you'll reconsider the next time you want to blab the ugly truth to a friend, as this recent escapade into truth-telling has left you feeling regretful.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.