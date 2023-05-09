Luck In Love Runs Out For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting May 10 Thanks To Pluto Retrograde

On May 10, 2023, during Pluto retrograde, three zodiac signs feel like their luck in love has run out. If there's one thing we all tend to have in common, we literally think we have all the time in the world to do whatever we want. While we're used to saying things like, 'My biological clock is ticking.'

We fear that we will run out of time on 'certain things,' the truth is that we never account for the fact that life ... doesn't last and that even if we live to ripe old ages, the ability to live that life really has to happen without a certain time frame. Can one fall in love at 75 and travel the world with that new lover? Sure thing! Will it be easy, painless and as carefree as it would be if we were in our 20s or 30s? Nope-itty-nope-nope.

Pluto retrograde introduces an intense desire to change our lives. We don't have forever, and even though we have a long time here, we have to hustle if we're not going to take up at 75, filled with regrets for not having tried hard enough. Now, this is all contingent on the idea that we WANT to be in a relationship, grow a family or simply be with someone for a long time in a romantic way. If love isn't your interest, then next window, please...

However, very few don't want love or a partner to grow old with, and during Pluto retrograde, ye olde biological clock will chime very loudly, and we wake up because of that sound. This day is not about conceding to time but respecting it by knowing that if we don't work within its parameters, we will have no time left.

Do not let that window shut because if you think you have forever to fall in love, just imagine how it will feel being an older adult romping across the world in a romantic frenzy. Is this you? Are you one of the zodiac signs that need to wake up?

Luck in love runs out on May 10, 2023, for these three zodiac signs:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The thing with you, Sag, is that you not only think you have all the time in the world to do your Sagittarius thing, but you also aren't all that concerned with running out of time when it comes to love. Perhaps you are naive or simply glib when it comes to expressing what's on your mind, which is that you simply don't care if you run out of time.

During Pluto retrograde on May 10, you have second thoughts about this, as this transit tends to bring out a certain kind of desperation in people of your zodiac sign. While you snap back tomorrow and believe there really is no rush, today has you filled with thoughts and worries that ... maybe you didn't act fast enough. Maybe all of this is deflection and that you really want a partner and have been pretending all along that this is not something you need. May 10 brings the wake-up call ... do you care or not?

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

During the early days, you thought that the love of your life would just appear 'one day' and that whatever you did to get to that one day would take you there. You have gotten yourself into other relationships, knowing that 'someday' the real one would arrive and that you'd know it when you saw it.

During Pluto retrograde, you will get the distinct feeling that time is passing you by, and you may not know that you played a part in what's happening right now, and what's happening right now is that you feel you've missed the boat when it comes to 'real' love. You may not want to look at that, but the truth is, your timing is off, Capricorn. You've been wasting too much time thinking you must accomplish this one task forever, and now ... tick ... tick ... tick ...

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You have zero ideas that you are subject to time, as you've always imagined yourself as this eternal child, and you'll never buy into the idea that we all get older. Well, everyone but you, and that's how it's always been. You think that getting older happens 'one day' and that until then, you can bounce through life as if you have no responsibilities, especially regarding your love and romantic life.

You'll 'get to it someday' is your motto. Still, during Pluto retrograde, you'll come to understand that even though you feel as though you're a teenager, you are so far from that that you catch on to the idea that you're getting older and that you're no longer as alluring as you believe yourself to be. The clock is ticking, Aquarius, and while it's cute to live in a world where we all believe we're dainty little wood nymphs, the reality is much harsher. This ship may just sail without you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.