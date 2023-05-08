3 Zodiac Signs Need A Break From Love On May 9, 2023, During Moon Sextile Saturn

On May 9, 2023, three zodiac signs need a break from love during the Moon sextile Saturn transit. While this transit is not known for its super-duper positivity surge, it helps us clarify some of the thoughts we've been dwelling on over the past few months concerning love and romance. We're not always in the know, but something happens today: we realize that we need a break from love.

A break from love? Is that such a thing, and do human beings really want such a thing? Well, suppose you've ever found yourself in a relationship at the end of your rope or just sick and tired of always looking for perfect love. In that case, you might become extremely aware of those feelings on May 9, as Moon sextile Saturn is about bringing that into the light.

Gemini, Virgo and Sagittarius admit that they are just flat-out tired of love, the games, the dramas, the wins and losses, and, well ... all of it. We need a break; today is the day we admit that to ourselves.

While needing a break from love may not be a popular sentiment, it might very well be universal. We're just not used to saying it aloud, as that would make us sound cold, inaccessible, or even ... ungrateful. Because we are so afraid of how we come across socially, we keep these things to ourselves. But the reality is that, during transits like Moon sextile Saturn, we know the real truth: we need a break.

Three zodiac signs need a break from love on May 9, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

The feeling may be new to you today, as you weren't expecting to feel this 'anti' about love until now. Still, holy smokes, you are so not into the whole idea of love today. You are under the influence of Moon sextile Saturn, which really has you feeling turned off to the entire idea. It's not that you've been burned or betrayed or anything that bad; what's gone on is that you're simply tired of trying, and that's OK.

On May 9, you'll declare yourself a day off from love; maybe another day, but not today. You don't feel like you could get in the mood for that kind of generosity of spirit, and since you're keeping it to yourself, nobody gets hurt. You aren't rejecting anyone or holding them off. You are simply not offering yourself to the flame of love on this day because you must call for a time-out.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll take a raincheck today on love and romance simply because you are not feeling it, and that's how it is. You aren't up for being seduced or warmed up by your partner. You want to be left alone.

Your mood is dandy, and nothing in particular is bothering you, but on May 9, you'll want to establish your boundaries. You call the line at anything that has anything to do with love.

You don't want to show up, and you don't want to fake it. You are happy with your TV dramas and phone app games, and being that this is your life, you've decided you'll live your life your way, if only for the day. You are pooped. Love can wait, and it will, as you are lucky in that regard.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Only you know when it's time to take a break, and today, the break you'll be taking is the one from love. You are just not in the mood, which doesn't mean your relationship lacks passion. Love is too much for you to deal with right now. You are going through many other issues, and bringing love into the arena is problematic.

On May 9, you will abide by Saturn's standards and simply say NO. You aren't going to buckle on this one, Libra. You need a break, and being that you are the boss of you, you'll do what's necessary to maintain your sense of sanity and autonomy. You know better than anyone in this world what you need to function well, and today that means taking a break from love. You do you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.