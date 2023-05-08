May 9, 2023 Horoscopes 'Feel Insecure' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On May 9, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes, thanks to the Moon sextile Saturn. Saturn can be a pain, and when it is sextile with our Moon, we tend to internalize it as self-doubt, sadness and disappointment.

Tuesday feels like it holds great good fortune for us ... and it might, but the problem with Moon sextile Saturn is that even if we are due for a magnificent day, we will somehow get in the way of that happening. We are our own worst enemy and don't set out to do this. We are trapped in a loop of self-defeating ideas that continuously trip us up, which leads us to believe that today is just ... not that great.

Three zodiac signs will deal with Moon sextile Saturn better than others. Still, for those who will suffer the blows of this particularly irrational transit, we may find that it's best to take everything less seriously than it is. We may blow things out of proportion today or insist that something is what it is not.

Our insistence will reflect that we are way too negative to be able to judge anything clearly, and that is how Moon sextile Saturn works: it tricks us into thinking things are far worse than they really are in actuality. Who will be most affected by this negativity?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 9, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

OK, Aries, you've started to feel as though maybe you've had enough of this struggle, as so much seems to be falling on your head these days. You feel as though you have really stepped into some bad fate, and yet, the reality is that things are not that bad. You're just in a funk, and as much as you try to fake your way out of it, you feel you are losing steam, which gets to you.

On May 9, you'll experience one more push over the edge, and that comes to you in the form of transit Moon sextile Saturn, which will not bring good news or inspire you to feel positive about the days to come. However, you will see the pattern here and know you can break it if it's a pattern. You will survive this as you always do, so don't buy into all you see; you are better than this day.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You know yourself very well and know that when times are hard, you tend to buckle in and let it all fall apart around you. Unlike your image of being the strong and courageous lion, you are not all that ... During Moon sextile Saturn on May 9, you'll be in touch with a part of yourself that you don't like: the coward that believes in their failings.

On any other day, you'd shake that feeling off faster than lightning, but it's harder for you to do so because you tend to believe what you see, and what you see is negativity and a lack of hope right in front of your own eyes. Something happens today that is not your fault or your problem, but because you won't be able to separate yourself from it, you'll take it on as your personal woe. You are too involved, Leo ... you need to back away. Now.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Ordinarily, you are the prime example of what self-love can do for a person, but you might find that love is spared during Moon sextile Saturn on May 9. You have convinced the world you are a pillar of strength, but you have your off days. For you personally, it's hard to combat the power of Moon sextile Saturn as it saps your energy and leaves you doubtful and weary.

That's the main gig today: tiredness, hitting you like a sack of rocks. You feel too drained to be your usual superhero self, and when you feel like this, you feel like you are letting everyone down. Your vicious circle starts, then. In thinking you have let people down, you begin to let yourself down, and today, during Moon sextile Saturn, you will wallow in self-pity and regret. There's always tomorrow.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.