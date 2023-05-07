Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 8, 2023

We have a big week ahead of us as the Last Quarter Moon takes place. Here's what your zodiac sign's tarot horoscope has to say for Monday, May 8, 2023, the first day of the week, while the Moon leaves Sagittarius to enter Capricorn.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 08, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Empress, reverse

Believe in yourself, but also be wise enough to know when you could be wrong. Today, intuition needs checks and balances. Use your critical thinking to make sure your feelings aren't leading you in the wrong direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You're a bit introverted today. Remember, being introverted is a valuable trait that can offer you unique strengths and perspectives. There's nothing wrong with needing more me-time than others. Embrace your quiet side. It works for you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

If you must argue, try to be respectful. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. When you have strong feelings, express yourself, but also listen to understand.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

Giving up can be a smart choice. Quitting is never easy. You want to weigh your options before giving up. You might not be ready to leave a situation now. You need to think things through and make a positive change when the timing is right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Make time to practice being creative. You want to always set a little bit of room in your day for playful exploration. With practice, you can grow your creativity into a hobby that helps you to relax and enjoy a simple part of your life.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

It's time to embrace the unknown. Enjoy discovering a new chapter in your life. You are ready for growth and adventure. The future is waiting and you're prepared to step into it with full abandon.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

The confusion is behind you. You finally know what you want from life and what you're willing to do to get it. Wasting time is behind you. You're laser-focused and ready to take the first step of faith.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Share your work with others. It's not easy to let people know you're dabbling in art or trying something a bit creative when you first start. But one way to take yourself seriously is to share what you're doing with others. Today let someone know you're trying something new.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles, reversed

Things are a little bit chaotic right now. You've got a lot going on and it's getting harder to keep up with it all. You need to slow down to speed up. Get organized and then do the work you've got laid out ahead of you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands, reversed.

There's madness in the brilliant life you're living right now. Have fun with it. Express your sense of humor, and don't be afraid to make a few mistakes. Be open to new experiences.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

An unexpected family expense can put a damper on your overall budget. At first, things will be challenging to manage. But you're resourceful, Aquarius. You'll find a way to make things come together nicely.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Things are starting to change, so embrace the opportunity to learn and grow. Change can be slightly exhausting, so take care of yourself at this time. This new season of life will keep you on your toes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.