Daily Tarot Horoscope For Saturday, May 6, 2023

Today's daily tarot horoscope for May 6, 2023, includes a card reading for each zodiac sign from Aries to Pisces. If you're looking for a full reading, consider seeing what your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign has predicted for you, too.



Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, May 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

The dust will settle soon, and you'll begin to make heads or tails of a bizarre situation. Things appear hazy right now but don't take it personally, Aries. Life often flips upside down to help you see what needs to be prioritized.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

There's a conflict, and matters of the heart appear to be challenged due to incompatibilities. You are caught between temptation and logic or love and decision. It's not easy to pick what direction you need to take, and you may feel slightly stuck in a rut today.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

As the day unfolds, your emotions will guide you in navigating the terrain ahead. Drawing upon your innate feminine intuition, you will find a powerful ally in your quest to comprehend yourself and those around you. Allow your feelings to speak to you, for they contain valuable insights and wisdom that can lead you toward greater understanding and awareness.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

How we view the world around us is all a matter of perspective. If you woke up feeling out of sorts, your mood could color everything you see and experience. Don't give in to negative energy in such moments; choose to do the next best thing.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You're super talented, and there's a lot of opportunities for you. Embrace the guidance that flows through you, and let it illuminate your way, leading you towards a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

As you venture into the day ahead, you must place your trust in the intuitive wisdom that resides within you. This inner compass is a powerful tool that can guide you toward greater clarity and insight as you navigate the twists and turns of life. Listen closely to the gentle whispers of your intuition, for they are the voice of your inner self, urging you towards the right path.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Choose to view the world through a lens of optimism and hope, you can transform even the darkest of days into something beautiful and meaningful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Resist temptation. Instead, make a conscious effort to focus your mind on higher things. Take a deep breath, and intentionally shift your attention towards the positive aspects of your life.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck finds you where you are. To lead a life filled with abundance and happiness, start with feeling thankful for what you have now. Take a moment to reflect on the many blessings in your life, and feel truly thankful for all you have.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

A kind word, a thoughtful gesture, or a small act of kindness can profoundly impact others, lifting their spirits and brightening their day. Living a life filled with gratitude and positivity can create a ripple effect of goodness. Don't worry about what others have compared to what you don't. Your life is blessed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's a lot to accomplish today. You have too many things to check off your to-do list before the workday ends. Make it a priority to seek opportunities that increase your joy and boost you positively. Don't get let the day fly by without a bit of fun.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Focus on the good in your life. Things can be confusing, and you may be straddling both sides of the fence to keep the peace between disgruntled family members. Today, be true to yourself. Don't be afraid to speak up for what you want.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.