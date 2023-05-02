Today's Tarot Horoscope For Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Take time for yourself today.
We have a beautiful spread laid out for all zodiac signs, and each tarot horoscope for May 3, 2023, holds special meaning this Wednesday. Your Sun, Moon and Rising tarot horoscope is based on the Libra Moon, so it's filled with insight and wisdom to apply to your work, career, friendships and life.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, May 03, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Empress
Feelings matter. You have intense emotions today. It's hard to articulate what your emotions are when you feel overwhelmed, but try your best to be communicative. The conversation is worth having.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Sun
This is going to be a good day. You have so many wonderful things to look forward to. There's an abundance of blessings coming your way, and you get to enjoy the best that life has to offer.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Temperance
Don't overthink things. You're a bit worried and feeling anxious. A piece of a puzzle feels as though it is missing, and your mind won't rest until you've figured it out.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Hanged Man
You're done with waiting. Things are not what you thought they would be, and too much time has passed. There's a point where you have to just throw in the towel. It's not failure, but it is a waste of time to keep going when you sense a situation will not get better for you.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Luck is here because you've created it for yourself. You have been working so hard that the momentum of success is flowing. What you want and need is coming to you because you've earned it.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Fool
You're ready for this moment. The future is waiting for you and you cannot wait to start the next chapter of your life. You are going to start the day by jumping out the gate. Nothing to hold you back from your dreams.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Judgement
Think before doing. You might feel confused today with so much information coming at you at once. Take your time. There's no need to hurry. Haste makes waste; so slow down and be meticulous.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
There's a little bit of deception taking place. You have been fooled by what you thought was a real friend, but they are hiding their true colors. You see things for what they are now. You don't have to pretend to keep the peace. If you have to cut ties, cut them.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Death
Endings are almost always sad, but a part of you will experience relief once you get past the initial shock. You did the best that you could. Life moves fast and forward; you need to, too.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
Temptation happens, but you don't have to cave in. Someone is dangling what appears to be an opportunity, but this imperfect offer is not what it seems. Pay attention to the red flags you can spot easily. Eventually the craving will pass.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Strength
Push back, Aquarius. You may feel a tad intimidated sometimes, but it's OK to roll up your sleeves and challenge the status quo. Life is more than a spectator sport. Get in the mix and see what change you can make, especially if you dislike what is happening in front of you.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Justice
Fight for what is right. Life may feel unfair today. There might be situations or people who appear to be playing outside of the rules. Call it out. Don't be a passive bystander. Use your voice and be heard.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.