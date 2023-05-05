3 Zodiac Signs Are Happier After A Breakup On May 6, 2023, During The Sagittarius Moon

Three zodiac signs are happier single on May 6, 2023, during the Moon in Sagittarius. During the Sagittarius Moon on May 6, we might imagine ourselves as free people who have fought a hard battle and are ready to enjoy the victory we've finally claimed. While this sounds a little dramatic, isn't it just that way in real life?

We endure a relationship that we come to know is no longer working, and we eventually set ourselves free. We free ourselves from the clutches of a romance gone bad and remind ourselves of who we really are, where we realize that we are actually much happier now that it is all over. This is typical of Sagittarius transits; freedom is always the goal with The Archer, and being that this is a fire sign, there is usually some battle to get from 'stuck' to liberated.

On May 6, during the Sagittarius Moon, we will feel differently than we did a short while ago when we thought we were also stuck in a relationship strangling us. We may have held this breakup off for a long time, thinking that sticking it out may be the way to right the wrongs that have occurred, and in the long run, all we learned is that we were wasting precious time. Because the Sagittarius Moon is the liberator of the zodiac signs, we will find that we are now free, and freedom feels dang good.

So, today we will explore Aries, Libra and Sagittarius, who will come to know the peace and happiness of breaking up. We are past the frantic, anxious stage, finally moving on. And now, we can relish the space away from this past relationship since there is no need to go over endless memories. We are healed and ready to move forward in pursuit of new experiences.

Three zodiac signs are happier single on May 6, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you will experience on this day, May 6, during the Sagittarius Moon is something you've hoped would happen but weren't sure you'd ever see, and that is, of course, the feeling of happiness. You have recently broken up with someone. This was a very special person in your life, but when you were together, you saw that person turn into someone you could hardly recognize.

It's as if they became so lax, so comfortable with your familiarity, that they began to take advantage of you and your situation. You noticed this early on but figured you'd grow into it and evolve naturally. What happened was that the evolution of the relationship became something ugly, something you knew in your heart was not for you and that you had to remove yourself from it or suffer. On this day, you will feel the influence of the Sagittarius Moon and smile happily to yourself, knowing that you did the right thing when you ended it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You've been in this position before, Libra, and getting here has never been easy. You recognize the feeling of freedom that comes with breaking up with someone you knew things could not work out with. It's never an easy feeling, and even harder to do, this breaking up ... but with the Sagittarius Moon above, on May 6, you'll know you did the right thing. You don't want to be selfish, but you also do not want to be trodden upon, and that's what you felt in this last relationship.

You didn't feel appreciated, and rather than stick around to see what would happen; you figured it was the best idea to end it once and for all. During the Sagittarius Moon, you will know you made the right move. Enjoy your freedom. You earned it. This is real.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's not a given that just because you are a Sagittarius, breaking up is easier for you than for anyone else; in fact, it may be harder because you want to believe in others ... to the degree that you sacrifice yourself for the cause. During the Sagittarius Moon on May 6, you will find that the cause is worthless and that there is no good reason for you to remain dutiful to something rapidly taking you down.

So, you will take yourself out of the picture. It's a hard thing to do, but you are strong and mighty, and you can rely on your mind to bring you the strength you need. Once you make a move, you'll feel like your warrior strength is returning, bringing you immense satisfaction. It looks like you have spared yourself the imprisonment of a bad relationship. Enjoy your liberation. It's all yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.