May 5, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Powerful' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on May 5, 2023; for some, the reason is the penumbral lunar eclipse of tonight. The good news is you can see this eclipse with your naked eye. The bad news, it doesn't look as cool as a blood Moon of a total lunar eclipse.

Here's the day's message for everyone: some of you will feel thirstier than usual today. Don't brush this off or tolerate the dryness in your throat. Whether the cause is astrological or your body cries out for hydration, honor your body, and the day will go well for you. Secondly, don't pick a fight with your mother if you can help it. You won't win this round (and most likely never do anyway).

Try to avoid conflicts as much as possible. Don't back down if conflict finds you — which is normal when Moon is in Scorpio. It's not just a matter of your reputation at this point. For those who like journaling and manifestation meditations, check the full Moon timing for your time zone. A simple full Moon meditation followed by intention journaling is a great daily ritual.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on May 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is great for manifesting love or focusing on love for Geminis, and it's because Juno and Venus are both in Gemini. Juno, the asteroid of marriage, is forming beautiful sextile and trine connections with Pallas, Ceres, Neptune and Pluto today. On an intimate level, this is a great time for you to do a visualization meditation focused on love and then journal the qualities you seek in a partner.

Some of you may even chat with your mom about this subject, especially if you want to marry soon. Don't let the conversation veer towards love, though. Your mother might get triggered and call you "impractical." But in reality, she's just hurt because of her experiences in her marriage.

Married Geminis might find themselves at loggerheads with their partner sometime during the day. The trine aspect between Venus and Saturn will make smooth over hurt feelings or ruffled feathers easy through sensual activities. We'll let you figure out the rest. Just beware of a best friend trying to take on this role behind your back or pretend they are just trying to help even though they secretly have feelings for your partner and will betray you in the blink of an eye if they can.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today's a great day to hang out with your friends, especially if you are studying together, working on a project, or just bantering about why you like or hate the latest hot topic on TV. It's all thanks to the beautiful connection between Saturn, Venus, Mercury retrograde, and the Moon in Scorpio. Just remember to take it easy today. Otherwise, you may end up with a fight on your hands.

Also, if you are not certain of the loyalties of one of your friends, don't overshare important details of your life with them, even if everyone else is in the group. Keep the conversation relaxed and surface-level for now. There's a possibility someone's insecurities will eventually show you a different side of them.

Finally, do not let the eclipse Moon's moody energy derail you from your chores and commitments; it will bite you later if you do. With the Sun, Uranus, and Mercury retrograde directly opposite Part of Fortune, today's not a good day for gambling or making bets.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you plan a lunch with your family (or a dinner), things will be really smooth and the gathering will feel mostly relaxed. Your mother will likely be in a good mood for the most part. Even if a gathering is unplanned, she'll be chatty today, maybe over the phone. You are the mother figure here organizing the lunch or breakfast gathering for some of you.

Interestingly, Mars in Cancer is forming a nice connection with Ceres in Virgo today, while Venus in Gemini is not. So the brother will be favored over the sister today (or something along those lines), leading to hurt feelings for the sister under the surface. If you are the brother, show your sister some extra love even if your parents can't help but prioritize you over her.

Also, postponing the plans for another day is better if you plan to introduce your girlfriend/significant other to your parents today (especially your mom). If that's not logistically possible, tell your partner to keep a low profile while the two of you are with your parents. This can also be vice versa if you meet your significant other's parents or family members (even a sister).

Venus and Neptune are forming hard aspects with Ceres today. Your family might get jealous of your bond with your partner or think they are stealing you from them. Some of you may express outright disapproval if your partner does not maintain a low profile. Best to allow the relationship to develop slowly over multiple subsequent visits.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.