May 5, 2023 Horoscopes'Are A Bit Angry' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today's horoscopes are a bit angrier for three zodiac signs on May 5, 2023. Today brings us the Full Moon in Scorpio, alongside Moon opposite Mercury. On this day, May 5, 2023, we can expect a certain degree of bad communication that becomes exacerbated by ego and misunderstanding of messages. Full Moon energy tends to pressure us; it makes us feel entitled as if we are owed something, and when we don't receive what we believe is coming to us, we get angry.

Full Moon energy often does that. It revs up our anger, and with this Moon in Scorpio, we can almost count on the fact that we will take things the wrong way and almost intentionally misunderstand what we've been told.

Pride plays a big role in today's workings. Because this Moon opposite Mercury is also a Full Moon, we will encounter a situation where we see ourselves doing the wrong thing. Still, because we won't want to correct our behavior in front of others, we will stick with what is wrong, thus making it 'wronger.'

For Aries, Cancer and Scorpio, we might even notice how prideful and unwilling to budge we are today, but noticing it will not do a thing towards our changing it. We will stand tall on this day, even if what we're standing for is something we know is wrong. That's Full Moon energy run amok ... as it does.

On a personal level, we may find that because of our angry pride, we might not be able to give an inch to someone in our lives whom we love but cannot accommodate. We have taken our stance today, and it won't take long for this stance to become a one-way ticket to nowhere.

We cling to some notion that we are right, and pride alone lets us stay in that pit; we could lose friends today if we are not careful. Remember that this day will not last, so all actions done today may cause permanent damage if we are unaware of what we do. Which zodiac signs are most affected today by the full Moon in Scorpio, opposite Mercury?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on May 5, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It's easy enough for you to feel that you are right, even when you know there's a very good possibility that you are wrong, and on May 5, 2023, during the full Moon transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you may find yourself in one such situation.

Today is when you and someone very close to you enter an argument that you feel the blazing need to win. You may even recognize that you're taking it too far and that it might be a good idea to stop before you wreck this person's nerves ... but you won't. You will take it too far, and you'll end up shattering this person, and the horror is that you love this person.

You wouldn't want to hurt them for the world, yet your pride won't let up. You will insist that 'what it is' is because you say it is. You are not open to reason or willing to compromise during the full Moon transit of Moon opposite Mercury. Today will be rough for you and for whoever engages with you.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you feel a little 'snippy' today, May 5, it's because the full Moon transit of Moon opposite Mercury is getting under your skin and making you feel as though there is too much pressure in your life. You may have recently received some news you are processing; it's not necessarily bad news, but it's the kind of message you need to work with — something you can't ignore.

Because there is that side of you that doesn't appreciate being pressured into action, you might end up rebelling somewhat on this day. What's going to happen is that, because you refuse to 'act,' you'll end up blowing a big opportunity, but as you do this, you'll stand firm in your opinion that you 'don't care what happens.' You care very much about what happens, but your pride won't release you, and therein lies the damage.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You might take it a little too far today, Scorpio. Something is bothering you, and because you feel confused, you might be unable to deal with it properly. You and a friend or loved one might get into a situation where you both try to prove that the other is wrong. This is a silly game, but you might be unable to avoid it during the Full Moon opposite Mercury.

Words said today are the kind that is provocative and mean, and you could just as easily withhold, but you won't because you are on a mission to slay. You will not be seen as the 'one who made a mistake,' May 5 will be a very harsh day for you, one that you will take out on everyone else. You cannot face the truth today, so you project your fear and confusion onto everyone around you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.