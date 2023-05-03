3 Zodiac Signs Who Reject Love During The Scorpio Moon On May 4, 2023

On May 4, 2023, our Moon enters the astrological sign of Scorpio, and trust me when I say this, three zodiac signs will refuse to fall in love. The Scorpio Moon will try our patience and get on our nerves. We may find that we have zero tolerance for everything ranging from love to food choices; yes, it's all in there, and it's all ... not good enough.

The idea that love is not good enough is the running theme of the day, as the Scorpio Moon takes over and keeps us as unsettled as possible. And, as mentioned ... love. Love gets no pass on this day. Love does not save the day on May 4. Tomorrow, come back if you want love.

Scorpio, known as the passionate zodiac sign, the zodiac sign that is simultaneously the vicious zodiac sign, the devoted zodiac sign, the zodiac sign of loyalty, discipline and spirituality ... let's just say that on May 4, it's the zodiac sign of rejection — point blank.

Today, we reject ... things. This thing, that thing and all things. We want nothing to do with anything, and of all the 'things' we reject the most, guess what we throw to the lions? Love. You got it right. Today is the day we reject love and do it because we don't see its point.

Oh, love may be a wondrous experience, but there's just no room on the 'to-do' list for such trifles for three zodiac signs. We don't want love today. We don't want it from our romantic partners or our family members.

We don't need the kudos from our bosses or the accolades that come from our adoring public; we just don't need love today. Tomorrow is another story, and the Scorpio Moon will be lessened in power, so we can probably write a new story then. Today? Nope, no, not having it and love? Next window, please.

Three zodiac signs reject love on May 4, 2023:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It's a cold, cruel world where you are concerned today, Virgo. You're in one of your supreme Virgo moods, and being that the Scorpio Moon is ruling that mood today, you really can't help it. Scorpio energy always makes you feel on edge and ready to chomp into someone's neck. Heaven forbid someone tries to show you love and compassion today — holy smokes, that would be the wrong move to make on their part, as you are one hundred percent into rejecting that idea, point blank.

You aren't in the mood to be coddled or patronized, and on May 4, you'll find that everyone around you is trying to 'calm you down.' Oh boy, that won't cut it; you will not be empathized with! Your feeling today is, "Let me just have my mood. I'll get over it in my own time. Just mind your business." You have a point, and you are willing to keep it to yourself ... however, that's not going to stop others from trying, and the rest is history.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There are moments when the people in your life who have experienced the love you give cannot believe you gorgeous you are, how generous you can be, and how you bring so much joy to their lives ... and then, there's today, May 4, 2023, during the Scorpio Moon. Yep, that's when things take a swerve in the opposite direction.

Today, when you withhold your love, you do it so that whoever is expecting love from you will walk away thinking you are some kind of creep. And, in your Libra fashion, you won't care. You'll enjoy being a creep today because the Scorpio Moon provides space to be a creep. Why not? That's your feeling. You deserve moments of creepy behavior, too, as that's how you feel everybody else always acts. Pity party, anyone? Brat Club?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

During the Scorpio Moon on May 4, 2023, you will be smart enough to cordon yourself off so that you don't take everyone into the pit of despair with you. Today has you feeling like you'd do the world a good turn by staying alone in your little world. You are not up for friendly pats on the back, and if someone dares to express love to you, then your patience will flatten out.

You are not into love, friendliness, or even kindness today, so you keep to yourself. Rejecting love is a cinch for you. It takes nothing out of you and probably spares someone else the heartache of trying to get through to you. You don't want to break hearts, and you won't. Because you know yourself, and on this day, during Scorpio Moon, you will take yourself out of the game. There is no love lost and no love given.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.