May 3, 2023, These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Waaay Better Off Single, During Moon Square Mars

Have you ever found yourself saying, "No thanks, I'm good" to the question, "Are you interested in romance?" If so, then you'll be in your element today, zodiac signs, as on this day, May 3, 2023, brings us the transit of Moon square Mars, which is basically the cosmic event that makes three zodiac signs better off single. It sets us aside and lets us be content with our single status, without a partner and most definitely NOT looking.

We are not looking today, nor are we dissatisfied with our choice. We are happy to be single, not because of bitter reasons, but because our life experience has shown us that it's best to follow one's heart, and during Moon square Mars, our hearts will tell us that being single is the better way to be.

"No thanks, I'm good." You better believe it, you're good, and if you are one of the three signs of the zodiac mentioned here, you'll stick to your guns and won't budge; you know you're good because you're following the beat of your drum. Sure, love and romance are great things, but is it an absolute MUST, or rather ... is being in a relationship something that has to happen, and if we're just not into it, how on earth could that even possibly be good? It can't. Being in a relationship when you don't want to be is NOT a good thing, no matter how society likes to paint the picture of what's best for us.

During Moon square Mars, we know what's best for us and follow our truths. We are happy for those comfortable in their love lives and begrudge them nothing. We say live and let live, but live and let live also implies that we get to live as well ... our way as well. On May 3, 'our way' is a single way, which makes us happiest. Follow the bliss, as they say. Which zodiac signs will feel happiest by being single on this day?

Three zodiac signs who are better off as single on May 3, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

As someone who has accumulated much experience in love and romance, you know when it's right for you to be involved and when it's right for you to remove yourself from the equation. On this day, May 3, you will feel much more comfortable being yourself, meaning you don't need to conform to any expectations. You have always noticed that 'the world' expects you to be in a relationship ... it expects everyone to be in a relationship.

Everyone is supposed to fall in love and live happily ever after. You find that absurd, as you have found perfect love and balance in being on your own, not committing to anyone other than yourself.

During the transit of Moon square Mars, you will feel even stronger about being single, as it's just another day in the life for you, Aries. You do what you want, and you live as you should because you are the one who calls the shots when it comes to how you live your life.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You know what's best for you regarding love and romance, and you're better off being single right now. No one could convince you otherwise, as you are the one who is living your life, not them. On May 3, 2023, you will experience the rush of independence that comes with the transit of Moon square Mars, as it backs your original feeling up.

You like being single, and that's the way that goes. If being a partner is great for the other people in your life, then whoopee for them. You are happy for your friends. Being happy for your friends doesn't necessarily mean you want to be LIKE your friends.

You aren't jealous and don't want to be in a romantic relationship. Maybe another day for that, but you will be the one who decides if that's a good thing for you or not. Right now, you are content to be single. You've 'been there and done that,' and right now, the single life is the only one that seems promising for you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Being single is the only way you've come to experience happiness in this life. You may be someone who adores the company of people. You may even adore a little romance here or there, but you do like to go home alone at night, and you relish your moments of solitude ... those solitary moments are things that you will never give up.

On May 3, you may be asked by someone in your life if you'd like to be in a relationship with them, and while you'll want to be kind and let them down easily, the transit Moon square Mars will help you state your feelings in a succinct, but to-the-point way.

You will tell this person that you aren't 'commitment material' and don't want to get much heavier than that while you'd like to remain flirty. You are, by nature, a person who prefers to be single; in that sense, nothing will change.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.