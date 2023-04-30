3 Zodiac Signs Who Need Change In Love May 1, 2023, During Pluto Retrograde

Three zodiac signs need a change in their love lives on May 1, 2023, and the universe brings us the oh-so-threateningly monstrous transit of Pluto retrograde, but trust me, it sounds so much worse than it actually is.

Remember that this transit is retrograde; its powers may be on the dark side of things, but it's not powerful enough to do much more than stir drama in our lives. While we aren't into drama, it's not as if we'll be caught on a ship that capsizes. It's NOT THAT BAD. Today, May 1, introduces us as the lord of the underworld, or as we call it in astrological terms: Pluto in retrograde. It's going to be a dark one, friends.

What we will feel during this time is a lag; this lag will make us feel stagnant, and because of that, we'll want to move ... and that's where the problem comes in: we won't be able to move. It's like we're going to be stuck.

We will be stuck in our minds, stuck in our love lives, stuck in our jobs, stuck, stuck, stuck, and more stuck. Retrogrades tend to make time either stand still or feel like we are moving backward, and on this day, May 1, we will experience a dire need for movement. We have to get unstuck!

When we bring this down to earth, we come to take a look at our love lives. Pluto retrograde is a dangerous transit hanging around our romantic lives as this is the very transit that will make Leo, Sagittarius and Pisces want to change things so radically that they might not even make sense.

We want change in our love lives, and because we don't have an exact plan to change it, we will confuse our partners and ourselves. It's not as if we can't win on this day, but so much stands in the way of our success, and just about all of it is inside our minds. We will want to change it all up, during Pluto retrograde, on May 1, 2023. Here's why.

Three zodiac signs need change in love on May 1, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

As soon as the day begins, you'll be on edge and ready to defend yourself. From what, though? That's the problem. You feel defensive and vulnerable, but you have zero ideas where this is coming from, although that will not dial down the negative energy. On May 1, 2023, you'll be experiencing the wrath of the Pluto retrograde, and the first person you'll turn on is your romantic partner ... of course.

You'll see them as the reason why all the things in the world have gone wrong, and you'll demand of them something so ridiculous and unfair that they will, in turn, laugh at you, which will set your ego on fire. You think you want to change, but you really want a fight. You'll chuck blame around, and you'll take none on yourself, and by mid-afternoon, you should be a real pain in the tuchus to be around. You are ornery and irate today, and the change you really need is the one that concerns your attitude.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You may discover that on May 1, 2023, during the Pluto retrograde, the change you feel you need in your relationship is actually the change you need in your way of looking at things. Today, because of the retrograde 'tug,' you may not be able to see that you are the problem, and in not allowing yourself to see this, you'll place all the blame on someone else; it's their problem. They did it wrong; They are to blame, and the bad guy, Yada, yada, yada.

You may even throw some kind of Sagittarius tantrum, which will be highly dramatic and filled with fire and brimstone. You'll mean to scare your partner with your big threatening stance, but you'll be laughed at, making you angry. Still, your anger is not on the same level as Leo, so you'll calm down soon enough. You need to change, Sag, much more than your partner.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

During the Pluto retrograde, you'll devise the perfect solution for the change you need in your relationship. It's called 'Get rid of the bum,' you may even try to implement this concept on May 1, 2023. Your feeling is ... new month, new you, which means getting rid of that no longer serves you.

During the Pluto retrograde, you'll be forced to confront some of your darkest feelings, and while you've danced around the idea of asking your romantic partner to change their ways, what you'll come up with is the idea that they can't change enough to suit your needs. It may be time to call it quits, Pisces. You won't want to make May an underworld experience, and if you want peace, you must maneuver that into being.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.