3 Zodiac Signs Choose To Stay Single On April 29, 2023, During The Moon In Virgo

Three zodiac signs choose to stay single on April 29, 2023, thanks to the Moon in Virgo. On Saturday, these three zodiac signs come to terms with the idea that they want to be free, as in single, as in not locked into a romance that demands more than they can give.

Taurus, Libra and Pisces are not ready to settle down at this point in their lives, nor are they signed, sealed and delivered with the idea of being with a partner. With the Moon in Virgo, the idea of love and beauty is something that these three zodiac signs will feel is something they can have... without having to be involved with another person.

Taurus, Libra and Pisces believe that the desire to be single is a secret because they're programmed from the very beginning to think that the only possible way to be is involved in love and in a romantic relationship. Such pressure! The Moon in Virgo celebrates love, individuality and freedom of thought; the freethinkers will come out of the woodwork today. These folks don't follow the beat of the common drum; they follow their beat, and during the Virgo Moon, they will know what is right for them. Nobody else gets to choose.

Taurus, Libra and Pisces crave the single life because they don't need to conform to the standards; they are free. They may desire to be partnered at some point in the future, or... they may not have that wish. What's most important today, April 29, is that they heed the call of their hearts. If they are people who wish to do things their way, then let them be.

The Virgo Moon celebrates their desire to love life the way they wish to love life. They are not locked into any behavioral rules regarding WHEN they need to be in romantic relationships. During the Virgo Moon, they will do as they please. Thank you very much. Who will be most affected by the Virgo Moon?

Three zodiac signs choose to be single on April 29, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On this day, April 29, 2023, you might feel that getting out of bed is easier than getting yourself into a committed love relationship, and that's saying something because you really don't like getting out of bed. The truth is, you crave the single life because you don't want to have to sign away your rights, which is what it feels like whenever you get into a relationship with someone. Yes, you are capable of loving and adoring a good thing when you can get it, but you can't lie to yourself; you really like being alone, or at least ... on your own, in your space, doing things your way.

During the Virgo Moon, you'll be so in touch with who you really are, and you'll come to realize that you like it that way. You like being on your own, and you like being the one who tells you when the time is right, and right now ... it's time to be single. You got this.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Ah, the single life ... it's really the stuff that dreams are made of where you are concerned. You've tried being partnered, and it's fabulous ... until it isn't, and what separates you from the pack is that you admit it. During the Virgo Moon on April 29, 2023, you'll be completely at ease with your choices, and what you choose on this day is to be single. Free and easy; you move at your pace, and you flow in the direction that is most appealing to you.

During the Virgo Moon, you don't feel that you owe anybody anything, let alone some status report that declares for all the world to see that you are 'in a relationship.' Oh hell no, that's none of anyone's business, Libra, and you know it ... and own it. You'll do what's best for you because you've come to know that you are the boss of you, and if the single life is what you crave, then who is to stop you, eh?

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

With all of your sensitivity and neediness, you are still one of the more intelligent signs of the Zodiac, and when you feel that your heart is telling you something, you listen. On this day, April 29, 2023, your heart will tell you that being single is the WAY to go and that you need not bother trying so hard to be in a relationship, especially considering you really don't want to be in one at this point in your life.

During the Virgo Moon, you'll feel so content 'as is' and you won't have that nagging thought that leads you to believe that you are somehow 'incomplete' without a romantic partner to define you. Nah, and nah! You are over that kind of thinking. The single life compels you because you see the ability to breathe freely and without influence. You're doing just fine, Pisces. And being single will only add to your happy experience of oneness.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.