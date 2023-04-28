April 29, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Uneasy' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 29, 2023, three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes due to Mars sextile Uranus. Many of us may experience a feeling of unrest, and this is common as the end of any month usually makes people accountable for what happened during the month. As Aries, Gemini, and Aquarius are 'success-oriented,' they may feel restless and uneasy over what happened during the past month. Did they achieve what they set out for in April?

Are their love lives doing well, is their health in a good place... did they succeed? While it's not yet the last day of the month, it still comes with the idea that May is arriving shortly, and they so badly want to walk into this next month with courage and confidence... which is why today may present them with a mental or emotional challenge.

Today, they have the astrological transit of Mars sextile Uranus, which could lead to some serious self-sabotage. If they are even the slightest bit frustrated about something in their lives, they may take this day to rebel, and the rebellion they express could be messy, even destructive. To take the attention away from what they believe may be their lack of achievement, they may divert that attention by doing something hugely negative, like acting out at work or saying something so gloriously stupid, just to see if they can get away with it.

During the transit of Mars sextile Uranus, these three zodiac signs may experience personal unrest, as if what's needed is a major change. Unless that change occurs today, it will snowball into more and more frustration. This may be a tough day for many of them, as they are particularly hard on themselves today. If they can spot this before they act irrationally, they may be able to get through the day unscathed. Which zodiac signs are up for a rough time today?

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 29, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

There may be a couple of things on your mind today, Aries, that give you what you feel are good enough reasons to be angry with yourself. While that's never a 'good' thing, you are someone who expresses their anger rather than withholds it. On April 29, whatever is bothering you will rise to the surface of your psyche, and because you will feel so displeased with yourself, you may end up snapping at someone who completely does not deserve your wrath.

You even know that you're mad at yourself and not them, but during Mars sextile Uranus, you won't know what to do with the pent-up negative energy. As it goes with us human beings, we tend to explode. The transit Mars sextile Uranus brings out your explosive nature, and whether you regret it or not, you may end up taking out your pain on someone else today ... someone completely innocent.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You don't want to look at the details of your life too closely because you're afraid you will start crying. You are unhappy with where you are right now. It's already late April, and the things you promised yourself you'd do are still not in motion. You desire action and positivity but haven't been able to create the right environment for yourself to thrive, resulting in this negative feeling.

You are drowning on April 29, because you are way too hard on yourself and generally hold yourself to an incredibly high standard. During the transit of Mars sextile Uranus, you will feel the urge to smash the machine. While that is metaphorical, it represents the idea of just wanting things to be done, over and ended. You need something fresh in your life, and all you feel right now is that everything is stale.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You rarely lose your cool, but during Mars sextile Uranus, you'll be unable to stop yourself. Today makes you aware of something that you absolutely do not want to be aware of, and it has to do with your level of success ... it's just not on par with what you envisioned for yourself. On April 29, 2023, you're going through one of those ' dark nights of the soul' where everything seems dimly lit, and you can only find light by setting the world on fire.

While all of this is symbolic, what's really going down is that you are on the verge of a major crying fit ... and you deserve it, Aquarius. You don't like to feel like a 'big baby,' but sometimes life is too harsh, and you need to cry it on out. Mars sextile Uranus brings out the big baby and the crying session, so know this: it will soon be over, and you'll feel a whole lot better after you let it out.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.