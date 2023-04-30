Monday's Horoscope For May 1, 2023

The Moon will spend another day in Virgo bringing a lot of power to today's horoscopes for May 1, 2023. With Pluto retrograde starting today, we are bolder, more forthright. We are eager to learn and to teach others the lessons we have experienced through hardship and strife.

Today's an incredible day for diving into the heart of a subject and exploring the depths of the darker side of life. Here's how these energies affect your zodiac sign for the most accurate horoscope reading on the first day of May.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, May 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today marks the beginning of Pluto's retrograde cycle in your career sector, which means that it's time to let go of some things to make room for new opportunities. If you can embrace this shift and remain open to new awareness, today could be an exciting day for you.

Later this year, Pluto will re-enter Aquarius, allowing you to establish significant connections and move into a new area of your life. So, take advantage of this retrograde energy and start clearing out anything that no longer serves you, and get ready for a fresh start.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As Pluto retrograde begins, it's an opportunity to reassess your priorities. Take a closer look at your belief systems and ask yourself if everything needs to be done in the same way you've always done it. Perhaps some innovation is in order.

With Pluto retrograde now in your philosophy sector, you have a few weeks to figure things out. This period presents a chance to learn more about yourself and others, but it's up to you whether you approach it with stubbornness or a willingness to go with the flow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

In April, Gemini, you went through a lot. As Pluto changes direction, so does your resilience. You have an opportunity to review your life and learn about discernment.

Not everything needs to be said, and there are some things you will want to keep secret until you are ready to open up and talk about solutions to your problems.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for a mini-review of your relationships. Mercury retrograde is stirring up your emotions, and now Pluto is re-entering your relationship sector. Your wish of having someone who said goodbye to you return with an offer of reconciliation may come true.

While this can be an easy "yes" for you, you also need to consider your new needs and wants. Take your time to enter into this carefully, even if you decide that it's truly what you want to do.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, it's time to take a break from the constant spotlight you've been under. Pluto is finally re-entering Capricorn, which means you can breathe a little easier and add some fun to your routine.

While Pluto was in the early stages of Aquarius, you were all work and no play, which was productive but exhausting. You've grown and matured during this time, and now it's time to let loose and enjoy yourself. Don't hesitate to go out and play.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Love is all around you, but are you feeling it? We're not talking about the gooey romantic kind of love that comes from relationships, but rather the self-care and compassion that you need to give yourself.

Sometimes you put yourself last, but now that Pluto is in retrograde and entering your play and creativity sector, it's time to prioritize some fun! You deserve it, so don't hesitate to take some time for yourself and indulge in some much-needed playtime.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You know what they say: everything has its place, and every place has its thing. Pluto has given you a taste of the good life, and now you're hungry for more. You're willing to put in the work to make it happen, but there are some practical measures you need to take, especially when it comes to your home and career.

Your life may be a bit out of balance, but no worries — Pluto retrograde is here to help you make small tweaks and improvements. Take advantage of this time to set yourself up for success when Pluto goes direct again.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

With Pluto reentering your romance sector, you can count on its help to uncover what's been off in your love life. You may not be able to put your finger on it at first, but soon enough, you'll gain clarity.

Thanks to the upcoming eclipse and its influence on your sign, paired with Pluto retrograde, you'll be able to see things in a new light. Trust in the power of this cosmic alignment to guide you toward the answers you seek.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

As a Sagittarius, you know that if you don't know what's wrong, you can't fix it. Luckily, with Pluto re-entering your money sector, you'll gain insight into where you went wrong earlier this year and experienced some financial loss.

This cosmic event gives you a chance to rebuild areas that were damaged back in April. Take advantage of this opportunity to reassess your financial situation and make the necessary changes to set yourself up for future success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

As Pluto retrograde re-enters your sign this month, it's natural to feel like you've been transported back in time to your old life. But if you're willing to do the work that needs to be done, there's good news: when Pluto goes direct again, you'll begin to feel much better about your progress.

In fact, you may even find that this cosmic event helps you to become more productive both at work and at home. Don't be afraid to dig deep and do the hard work now so that you can reap the rewards later.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

As Pluto retrograde begins today, it presents an opportunity for you to channel some of your pent-up frustration into something positive. Perhaps you'll decide to start a fitness routine, or finally keep that appointment with the life coach you've been promising yourself you would see.

Whatever you choose to do, this cosmic event is a powerful time to take action and make progress toward your goals. Don't let this chance slip away – seize it and use it to your advantage.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, can you imagine life without good friends? As Pluto retrograde re-enters your social circle, you may feel the urge to reconnect with people you had left behind earlier this year.

As you do, you'll likely notice how much you have changed — and perhaps how much others have not. But don't worry, this is a time to embrace growth and inspire others to become the best version of themselves.

Your progress and success will impress those around you, and may even encourage them to make positive changes in their own lives. So go ahead and reach out to those old friends — who knows what kind of magic could happen when you reconnect.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.