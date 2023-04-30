Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For May 1, 2023

Here we are, zodiac signs! It's the start of a new month, and with that we see some interesting things taking place in today's tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Here's what's happening, according to your tarot horoscope for May 1, 2023, by Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, May 01, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Take time to consider your actions carefully. The appearance of the Seven of Swords in your reading signals an opportunity for introspection and contemplation.

This tarot card offers you a chance to find solace in your own thoughts and to work through any issues you may be facing. If you are currently grappling with a problem, this is an ideal time to tackle it. Embrace this moment of stillness and use it to your advantage.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Beware of succumbing to hearsay. The appearance of this tarot card serves as a cautionary message. You may receive information from someone that appears trustworthy, but in reality, there are inaccuracies within their message.

It's imperative that you take the time to investigate and seek out the truth for yourself. Don't accept what you've been told at face value. It's vital to do your own research to ensure that you have a clear understanding of the situation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Trust in your intuition, as it can serve as a valuable compass. Your emotions are a powerful tool, and it's crucial to heed their guidance. Within your heart lies a vast reserve of knowledge and insight that should not be overlooked.

Don't dismiss your feelings, and pay attention to your inner voice. Embrace your true identity, even if others attempt to persuade you otherwise. It's essential to remain true to yourself, and never lose sight of who you are at your core.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Avoid succumbing to anger, as it can be a destructive force in relationships. The appearance of this tarot card serves as a reminder of the potential harm that can result from giving in to frustration. Rather than allowing your emotions to boil over, focus on finding a way to make peace in difficult situations.

It's crucial to remain calm and composed, even when faced with challenging circumstances. By doing so, you can diffuse potentially volatile situations and maintain healthy relationships with those around you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun, reversed

While the current moment may seem overcast with challenges, there is reason for optimism ahead. Don't be disheartened by the obstacles that lie ahead. Instead, focus on the present moment and remain steadfast in your efforts.

Remember that good things come to those who exhibit patience and perseverance. Keep the faith, and know that brighter days are on the horizon.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

You don't always have to rely on forceful tactics to achieve your goals. Today, consider employing the law of kindness in your interactions with others.

A gentle, compassionate approach can often be more effective in getting things done than being obstinate or difficult to communicate with. By using a soft and understanding tone, you can build stronger relationships and achieve your objectives in a more harmonious manner.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Today, you must actively strive to create your own good fortune. The things you desire won't simply fall into your lap — you'll need to put in the necessary effort to make them a reality. Though you may encounter some setbacks along the way, don't let these obstacles deter you from your path.

Keep knocking on the door of opportunity and remain persistent in your pursuits. With hard work and dedication, you can create your own luck and achieve the things you desire most.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Taking action can sometimes feel daunting, but it's important to remember to take things at a steady pace. Today, you may be presented with an opportunity to extricate yourself from a challenging circumstance. Don't concern yourself with the logistics of how it will all play out — simply focus on taking the first step.

By proceeding with caution and care, you can navigate this situation successfully. Trust in yourself and your abilities, and remember to take things one step at a time.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice, reversed

Today, it may seem as though karma is not functioning as it should. Rather than fixating on whether others are receiving their just deserts, turn your attention towards your own future.

Don't allow yourself to become bogged down in concerns about the actions of others — focus on your own path forward. By prioritizing your own goals and aspirations, you can create positive momentum in your life and leave the workings of karma to their own devices.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Occasionally, being passed over for a promotion can actually be a blessing in disguise. The responsibilities that would have come with the new role may not be worth the time and energy required of you. Trust that there are other opportunities out there for you, even if they may not be immediately visible.

Don't rush into a decision — instead, exercise patience and allow the right path to reveal itself in due time. Remember that everything happens for a reason, and trust in the journey ahead.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Today, it's possible that you may experience a financial loss. As a result, it's important to exercise caution when it comes to spending money. Avoid making impulsive purchases, and take the time to thoroughly research your options before making any financial decisions.

By being diligent and thoughtful in your approach, you can avoid making costly mistakes and protect your resources. Remember that every penny counts, and be mindful of your spending habits today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

If you're delegating a task to someone else today, it's essential to communicate your expectations clearly. Consider putting your instructions in writing to avoid any confusion or misunderstandings.

Don't assume that the person you're delegating to will understand what's required — instead, ask for feedback to ensure that everyone is on the same page and fully understands the task at hand.

By taking the time to communicate effectively, you can increase the chances of success and prevent any potential misunderstandings or miscommunications.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.