Today's tarot horoscope for April 29, 2023 has a strong message for all zodiac signs. Rarely do we see each tarot card presented in reverse, but this Saturday it appears we are being asked to call time-out and to do inner work.

There's a nice energy to the day with the Moon shifting from Leo into Virgo in the evening. With the Moon just coming off of a First Quarter Moon in Leo we have things to do — in love, our relationships and in our careers, but for the start of today thinking about our next steps is more important than actually taking action. Here's what your tarot card reading reveals for your zodiac sign on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Life is tough. You're unfilled in life. As a result, you've lost all hope. Try to look up, Aries. Instead, be productive.

Use your energy wisely. Focus on what you're missing. Appreciate what you have and use gratitude to motivate your drive to push forward.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

You're a giver, Taurus. Today be generous and giving not just to the people you love but when possible to strangers.

Of course, don't give at the expense of your own well-being. Take care of yourself first, then where you have time, help others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Don't worry, Gemini. Your anxiety can get the best of you. You may even experience sleepless nights and negative thoughts today.

Take breaks and practice self-care. Do things that help to ease your mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

Let it go, Cancer. You may be feeling apathetic or dissatisfied with your current circumstances. Try to look at things from a new perspective and find gratitude in the little things.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords, reversed

You see things crystal clear now. You have been avoiding a difficult decision or confrontation, but you need to face it head-on so you can move forward. Don't be afraid to ask for help or advice. Having someone help you is good for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

Honesty is the best policy, even if it's difficult or uncomfortable. Avoiding the truth or hiding information will only cause more problems in the long run.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You can get through this even if it's an emotional time. You are done feeling stuck in your current situation. You don't know what to do but with a bit of hope, you're ready to make a change. Change is on the horizon, and it's up to you to make it happen.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Material possessions and financial stability may be on your mind, but remember that true happiness and fulfillment cannot be bought. Focus on your relationships and inner peace instead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Take a stand, Sagittarius. Stand up for yourself and your beliefs. Your voice matters. Consider all perspectives. Even in an argument, you can learn something new about yourself and others.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

You're feeling numb right now. Your emotions have been blocked and you're closed off to others. Your guards are up, and you don't want to open up to anyone. Trust has to be built first.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

Speak up, Aquarius. Your quick wit and sharp mind may be causing you to rush into decisions or actions without considering all the consequences. Slow down and think things through before taking action.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups, reversed

Slow down, Pisces. You're emotional and a bit overwhelmed, Trust your instincts and be in touch with how you feel. Use writing as a way of processing deeply upsetting emotions. You'll feel better getting things off your chest and on to paper.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.