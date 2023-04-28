April 29, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Truthful' For 3 Zodiac Signs

As three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 29, 2023, as the Moon in Leo merges with Jupiter in Aries. There is a surge of truth that can be a powerful ally in helping you move mountains within your life. Mars in Cancer and Uranus in Taurus may still be causing sudden friction in your life and that of those around you, but with the Moon and Jupiter joining forces, the root of it all will be the truth.

While Mercury is retrograde, the more you can practice radical honesty with yourself and others in your life, the more aligned you will feel with everything around you. Truth is truly the only tool you need to make any changes you seek.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 29, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

To live the life you truly desire, you must be honest with yourself about what that means. It's easy to get caught up in the battle between your inner self and the need to make your life look a certain way on the outside. But you've learned that even if your life looks good to others, it doesn't mean that it feels good to you. You must realize that it doesn't matter how anything in your life looks if you lack a deep connection to it. You must honor what you want for yourself, your career, your love life, and your life itself. This is your truth, and it's what matters most.

Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, has been in Aries since last year, helping you expand your ways of thinking and living to reach new heights. Today, Jupiter in Aries and the Leo Moon offer you a burst of confidence and knowing that you need to fully take advantage of all that is coming up for you.

The decisions that break you away from keeping up appearances will always feel like a risk. The choices that you start to make from your soul will always feel foreign when you're used to making them for others. But this is not just what you're meant to do, it's what you want to do. Embrace the unpredictability and trust that comes from knowing you're truly doing what feels aligned with your heart. You deserve life to be whatever represents your truth, regardless of anyone or anything else.

Remember, appearances matter more when you're trying to convince yourself that something is right instead of just being so. Don't live your life needing the approval or glory of others if it's not everything you want it to be. Your truth is what matters, and when you honor it, you open the door to making sure the only person's opinion that matters is your own.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You have nothing to hide from, my friend. There's nothing that can come and steal the life you've created for yourself. For the past few years, Uranus has been guiding Taurus, offering endless opportunities for growth and expansion in all areas of your life. But despite this, there may still be a lingering fear that all of this goodness isn't real.

Luckily, today offers a chance to let go of those doubts. Uranus and Mars are aligned, providing a wonderful opportunity to push through any lingering negativity. With the help of Jupiter and the Moon, you can move past any emotional blocks and see just how much good surrounds you.

It's easy to fall into the trap of thinking that life should always be a challenge. We often become so accustomed to hardship that it feels safer than when things start going well. But in this space, you're holding yourself back. You doubt the truth of what's around you and the hard work you've put in to create it.

You're no stranger to lifting others up and helping them see the light, but doing the same for yourself can be a different story. It's time to allow yourself to see the truth of everything around you, recognizes your growth, and embrace the joy, happiness, and new developments in your life.

Sure, there may still be things to work on, but that doesn't mean you have to hide from the happiness you've worked so hard to create. Remember, the only truth that matters is the one you feel in your heart. So let yourself feel it today and trust that you are exactly where you need to be.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

To fully grow, you need to understand why you have held on to certain patterns in your life. Since Jupiter entered Aries last year, you have seen progress in your romantic life, but something has still fallen short. It could be that you have become attached to the struggle in your quest for love, or it could be that you have changed during this process. Today, you are facing the truth about whether you have outgrown what you once thought you wanted.

Your desire for a loving relationship is connected to your abundance and positive developments, but unless you acknowledge what you truly want, you will continue to struggle to create it. The love you seek should not require you to prove yourself worthy of love but rather it should be given to you like a gift, consistently fulfilling your desire to be loved and to love another.

Only you know if you are trying to receive the love you've always wanted or if you have outgrown what you thought you once wanted. It's important to acknowledge this truth in order to move to the next level of your life. You have all the resources you need to make a new choice and step into a new relationship, or even create space for one. Just make sure you're not repeating any previous cycles.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.