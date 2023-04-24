3 Zodiac Signs Need Honesty In Relationships On April 25, 2023

Three zodiac signs need honesty in love on April 25, 2023. Whenever we run into an aspect like Sun sextile Saturn, we tend to focus on things like stability, security, and sensibility. We may find that during this transit, which falls on April 25, 2023, we want to know where we are headed, and when it comes to our love lives, this is even more important to us now than ever before.

While we may very well be enjoying the carefree attitude that comes with early love, or the solid bond that a long-term relationship may form, there's one thing that stands out on this day, during Sun sextile Saturn and that is: we want the truth. We want to speak it and we want to hear it from our partners.

If the truth sets us free, then the freedom we are seeking on this day is the freedom from having to worry. While we may love the fun aspect of spontaneity, we don't want a 'big shocker' to come at us; we want to know what the person we are with is made of, and if they are sincerely as trustworthy as we need them to be, and for three zodiac signs, this need is mighty; we are not joking around here. We need to the truth; we need to speak honestly and we will be demanding honesty in return.

This transit, Sun sextile Saturn taps into that sense of responsibility that we all have. Sometimes we go with it, and sometimes we ignore it, but during this transit, there is no ignoring it, in fact, because Saturn is such a strict 'my way or the highway' type of planet, our desire for upfront honesty with our partners will be met; what we ask for is not too much, and many of us will be pleased to know that this honesty...it's doable and will be done. We will share our desire with our partners today and we will be met on all levels with respect. Good for us.

Three zodiac signs need honesty in relationships on April 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You want to hold on to what you have, in terms of your love relationship; you aren't willing to let things fall apart and you know what must be done if this love of yours is to last...you need to be honest with your partner about what's going on in your mind, but more so, you need to be ready and willing to give them the 'mic' so to speak; this means you have to let Sun sextile Saturn do its work. You know that you don't want to hear them evade certain topics because those are the very topics that need to be addressed if this relationship of yours is to last.

And so, it comes down to this: you need to speak up and you need them to do the same. No more beating around the bush...but this takes two, this tango. You know that you need honesty in your relationship, but you are only coming to realize that you are part of that equation. Come out with it, Aries, say what you need to say, and do it today.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You could stay tight-lipped for a long, long time, but as you may have noticed in the past, not expressing yourself has led you into some very dark places. You've seen what the lack of honesty has done to your past relationships, and that doesn't just include romances...you have a history of friendship break-ups, too, because you held back and let them think one thing when the truth was entirely different in your mind.

Now, during sun sextile Saturn on April 25, you're in the position of wanting everything out in the open, and because you've recently discovered how freeing being honest can be, you want and demand the same from your partner. What you're not used to is that your partner has only ever wanted honesty in the relationship, so none of this is surprising to them.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Only recently have you come to terms with the idea that life and love do not last forever, not in the material sense, at least. Poetically, everything goes on and on, but you're so much more of a realist than that, and because you feel that time is of the essence, you want to be 'real' with your partner. You feel that you deserve honesty and because you respect and love your person so much, you feel they deserve the same.

On April 25, 2023, during the transit of Sun sextile Saturn, you and your partner will have a face-to-face with each other that will result in the setting up of rules; while that doesn't sound too romantic, it actually is one of the more loving things two people can do. When you establish what you believe to be the best way for you both to proceed, you then have no choice but to honor 'the system'. This will work for you. Honestly...all the way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.