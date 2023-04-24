3 Zodiac Signs Ex Can't Stop Thinking About Them On April 25, 2023

An ex is thinking about these three zodiac signs on April 25, 2023. If you've ever wondered whether your ex is thinking of you or not, there's a good chance that if you're thinking of them, they are thinking of you. Why? Because consciousness is a big place and thoughts attract each other, which means that if you put out a vibe, that vibe goes out into the universe and reverberates until it's picked up by the right vibrational 'ear'.

While this may sound like a romantic notion, we can all see how this works in our lives, especially when we've created soul connections with people throughout our lives. After all, how many times have you gotten on the phone with someone you haven't spoken with in years only to hear them say, "I was just thinking about you!"

Today, April 25, 2023, comes with a transit that is advantageous to this kind of soul connection, and communication through the ether is easy; this transit is known as Moon trine Saturn, and while it promises neither a good or a bad response, it's basically here to let us know that our thoughts have a mission; to seek out the one we are thinking about and to know in our hearts that they are somehow sending us a message in return.

It may all be very romantic ... or, it might be highly dreaded. What's real is this: our exes are thinking about us today, or rather, if we are one of three zodiac signs, our messages TO them are being received. That implies that we who send the messages are good at this kind of thing; we are cerebral types, people who concentrate hard on sending messages through the ether, knowing that we will hit our target sooner or later.

Part of this day goes to belief; we may never get confirmation letting us know that our ex is thinking about us, but we will know it in our hearts to be true. Which zodiac signs will get to know this?

Zodiac signs whose ex is thinking of them on April 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've always had a flare for the psychic side of life and you'll be picking up on something today, April 25, 2023, that can only be considered to be clairvoyant. You know what your ex is thinking about, and it's not only because today might mark off a particular event that took place in your share life together.

While it might be obvious that OF COURSE, they are thinking about you on this day of all days, that feeling has been with you for a while now, and it's almost distracting. You can't help but think that your ex is nearly obsessed with you and that their thoughts are starting to actually intrude upon your own. You are truly drinking in the influence of Moon trine Saturn, and while Saturn transits tend to put you off, you'll be so curious that all of this is happening that you may end up reaching out to this ex just to confirm.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You've always been receptive when it comes to picking up on ethereal messages, and on this day, April 25, 2023, during the oddball transit of Moon trine Saturn, you'll know in your heart that the person you were once in a very deep, romantic relationship with is now thinking of you. It's obvious to you, and while there is no proof, you can't shake the feeling that this is only coming from you.

You might have dreamt of that person just the night before, and in all honesty, there may be no good explanation as to why they might be thinking of you at all ... but you feel it, and when you feel things, you are generally correct about what you're picking up on. Today is that day, and they are thinking of you, Aquarius. It is more than likely a very positive thing too, as this person remembers you as the love of their life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are one of the most psychic zodiac signs and you may be someone who has relied on that 'gut intuition' for your entire life. You trust that when you feel something, it means it's there, it exists, no matter what it is.

Today, April; 25, 2023 gives you the distinct impression that someone is pulling on your psyche, and whoever is doing such a thing has to be your ex-partner, because that's what they do; they tug at your psyche. This tugging sensation is one of the reasons you broke up with them, as you feel as though they are what is known as a 'psychic vampire.'

It's not as romantic or horror-related as it sounds, as this phenomenon is very real. It's also something that you are picking up on heavily due to the transit of Moon trine Saturn, which makes you want to escape their scope of thought. You are bothered by them thinking about you, but there's not much you can do about it. Protect your psyche by surrounding yourself in white light.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.