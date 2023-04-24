April 25, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Upsetting' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On this day, April 25, 2023, three zodiac signs will have horoscopes so rough it will be upsetting. We have a doozy of a conjunct and that would be in the form of Moon conjunct Mars; it's as if it's its destiny to make us into fools, and how we'll be doing that is by acting out and embarrassing ourselves.

Today is the day we cannot control our emotional outbursts, and so much of that ego-driven act will reveal that we are out of control, childish, and completely off-base. Today is the day that three zodiac signs show that they are babies. It's that simple. Bring out the diapers because this is starting to get smelly.

Ah, nothing like Moon conjunct Mars for turning a potentially good situation into one that clears the room. For three zodiac signs, it will be almost irresistible. We want to show that we are lunatics, and in fact, we will somehow convince ourselves that being hostile and brash is the right thing to do. Reality check: it's not. It's SO not, signs. Go back to your corners and have yourself a good, long think before coming out to play again.

So, honestly, today is all about who deserves to wear the dunce cap, meaning, Leo, Virgo and Scorpio will not listen to good advice, nor will they work well with others. For those of us who insist on being the biggest fool in the bunch, then we will end up competing against other fools because, on some level, we feel competitive about our stance. We believe we are right, even when we KNOW we are wrong, we won't let on because we are too prideful, and that is how Moon conjunct Mars ruins the day for these three zodiac signs.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 25, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You'd like to think of yourself as the most interesting person in the world, and you very well may be someone of great value and interest to others, but on occasion, you get a little testy when it comes to being everyone's choice for 'most interesting.' In fact, on this day, April 25, 2023, during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you will insist that you are the only person worthy of being paid attention to, and your timing couldn't be worse.

Today is not your day, but someone else's day to shine, and because Moon conjunct Mars brings out your hostile, prideful side, you will want to steal the spotlight away from this person. What's worse is that this person is more than likely your romantic partner, and they deserve to shine too ... but you won't let them. You will be jealous of the attention they get on their special day, and you will go out of your way to ruin it for them. Wow, Leo.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

When you throw a fit, you do it so that everyone around you trembles in fear, and that is what we call 'manipulative,' Virgo. Today, during Moon conjunct Mars, you will manipulate your way through everything because you don't think people will listen to you unless you come off as threatening and insane. You will make people worry for their security as you will throw around threats that imply they will lose what is theirs, and all because you have to express what's on your mind.

Yes, you are troubled and have many negative things on your plate, but you can't just process it in peace; you have to make everyone around you feel scared to death even to speak up. If they do, you'll read them the riot act, because the only person who exists today is you ... at least, in your mind, that is.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Nothing like throwing a tantrum on the day that everyone expects you to show up and guide them. Yep, that's right, Scorpio, today, April 25, 2023, is the day that you are scheduled to perform some task that is meant to help others with their lives. You might be a teacher or an instructor of sorts, and during the transit of Moon conjunct Mars, you'll make the executive decision to spoil everyone's dream by showing them what you are made of. You are hostile and self-centered today, and you demand respect for your behavior ... as if!

Maybe what's happening is that you don't want to share the spotlight with others, and perhaps you are jealous of one person in particular whom you fear will outshine you if you help them out. You are threatened by nothing, but you will act as if you are being victimized by the entire world. Stand aside and let this one pass.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.