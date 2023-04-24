Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 25, 2023

Every zodiac sign has a card drawn for Tuesday's tarot horoscope. Some zodiac signs will discover news related to love and others to career in their tarot card reading for April 25, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The World

This is your time to shine, Aries. You've reached a major milestone in your life and now you feel a strong sense of completion and fulfillment. It's time to celebrate your accomplishments. Pat yourself on the back for a job well done.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

There are a lot of things going on, Taurus, and it's normal to feel an overwhelming sense of emotion. Insecurity is common to all humankind. Don't put unnecessary pressure on yourself to be perfect. Trust your intuition to help you go where you need to be.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Great things are happening and it's putting a smile on your face, Gemini. You're radiant. You're oozing positive energy and confidence. Because you're so optimistic, you attract success your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Love is so confusing, and it's hard to know what is right when your feelings are involved. Love and relationships are at the forefront of your mind during this time. Whether you are single or in a relationship, focus on strengthening your connections with others and finding balance in your emotional life.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have creative potential, Leo. You have the power to manifest your desires during this time. Use your creativity and confidence to make things happen in your life. With the right mindset and action, you can achieve anything you set your mind to do.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There are a lot of things you need to figure out before you can make a decision. You may be feeling indecisive or torn between two options during this time. Take time to weigh your options carefully and trust your instincts. It's OK to take a step back and reassess before making a decision.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Someone hurt your feelings, and even though you want to hear an apology it may never come. People do things that they should not do, but their behavior should not change who you are. Don't let one bad choice destroy your perspective.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Loss happens, Scorpio. You change and so do others. Embrace the endings and new beginnings in your life and trust that this process will lead to growth and renewal. You have so much to look forward to. Sometimes you have to shed the past to embrace the future.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Nothing is impossible, you just have to find the right angle to make things work. You have the power to take control of your life and move forward with purpose and determination. You are on the path to success.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Sometimes you have to face your dark side and accept that you are the problem. It's not easy to accept responsibility for things you feel are impossible to change, but you never know until you try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today you get a chance to try something new and see how it works out for you. Stay hopeful and optimistic. When you focus on your dreams, the universe meets you without fail. Your future is bright. Believe in yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

You have to look at all the options, Pisces. Sometimes reorganizing life means letting go of what you think you need and finding out you don't need it at all. Embrace the ups and downs and trust that everything is happening for a reason. Stay open to new experiences and opportunities as they arise.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.